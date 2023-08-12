PNN

New Delhi [India], August 12: PW’s CA Wallah, the most affordable CA preparation platform for the aspirants, has announced its achievement of 65% pass percentage in the CA Foundation exam 2023. The average percentage of good marks obtained by CA Wallah students is 65%, with 40% securing distinction. More than 80% of students enrolled with PW CA Wallah are from tier 2 & tier 3 cities.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results of the CA Foundation exam on August 7, 2023. A total of 103,517 candidates appeared for the exam, and 25,860 candidates passed, with a pass percentage of 24.98%. Boys had a pass percentage of 25.99%, while girls had a pass percentage of 23.80%.

Abhishek Mishra, CEO PW Online, said; CA Wallah's students' success is a testament to the quality of its teaching and affordability. The platform offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers all CA Foundation exam topics, as well as live classes, recorded lectures, e-notes, practice problems, doubt engine, mentorship sessions, and subjective test series. All of these features are available at an affordable price of INR 4500, making CA Wallah the most affordable CA Foundation preparation platform. CA Wallah’s first batch (Sampurna 2023) has 65% of enrolled students qualifying the exam and 40% receiving distinction in two or more subjects.

CA Wallah launched in October 2022, has more than 2 lakh students on its YouTube platform and more than 1.5 lakh students on PW’s app. The platform provides the entire syllabus of CA Foundation free of cost by the best faculty of India on YouTube. Every Sunday faculties conduct online sessions to solve students' doubts and essential questions. Marathons classes are held before the examination and practice sheets with text solutions are provided on the PW app.

The introduction of CA Wallah’s education and disruptive pricing model has triggered a ripple effect in the market. The industry is now faced with the challenge of adapting to this new paradigm of affordability, accessibility and exploring ways to enhance student engagement to remain relevant in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Physics Wallah (PW), a leading ed-tech player in India, is transforming the traditional approach to competitive exam coaching. As India's 101st unicorn, PW has successfully prepared students for a wide range of competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET, CAT, and CA. In addition to its exam preparation courses, PW has expanded its offerings to include post-graduate programs and PW Skills, which focuses on career development and upskilling. Students can choose from a variety of online courses, both free and paid. Furthermore, PW extends its coaching services beyond the virtual realm by providing offline and hybrid coaching options through its 60 Vidyapeeth centres located throughout India. One of the key strengths of PW lies in its extensive educational content, which is available in nine different languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. PW has over 31 million subscribers spread across 61 YouTube channels. Moreover, its mobile app has been downloaded more than 10 million times and boasts a 4.5 rating on the Google Play Store.

