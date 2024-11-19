BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 19: The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the nonprofit organization that coordinates the Domain Name System (DNS), announced today the opening of the Applicant Support Program (ASP) for the New Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLD) Program: Next Round. The New gTLD Program: Next Round is an initiative that will enable the introduction of new gTLDs (including those longer than three characters and in non-Latin scripts) into the Internet's domain name space. Expected to launch in 2026, it will be the first opportunity since 2012 to secure a gTLD, and the ASP makes it possible for lesser-resourced organizations to benefit from this transformation in their presence online. Top-level domains are the part of an Internet address that comes after the dot. For example, in the domain name icann.org, the characters 'org' identify the TLD and help to classify the purpose of the domain name. The Internet started with just a handful of TLDs, such as .com, .net., .org, and others. As it has evolved, the number of generic TLDs in the DNS has increased to reflect the multidimensionality of its billions of users and to help classify and communicate the purpose of a domain name. ICANN appreciates that applying to operate a gTLD can be expensive and out of reach for many organizations. The ASP is intended to make the processes and fees involved in applying for a new gTLD more accessible to entities that may want to operate a gTLD but are unable to because of financial and other resource constraints. Supported applicants will be eligible to receive access to pro bono service providers, training, and other resources, and a 75-85% reduction in gTLD evaluation fees. "The New gTLD Program: Next Round will give businesses, communities, and others the opportunity to apply for new top-level domains tailored to their community, culture, language, business, and customers. The program reinforces ICANN's commitment to encourage innovation, competition, and consumer choice in the domain industry," said Samiran Gupta, Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement and Managing Director, ICANN Asia Pacific. "The ASP supports that commitment by paving the way for more entrepreneurs, small businesses, governments, and communities around the world to apply to operate a generic top-level domain of their own choosing." To be eligible for the ASP program, applicants must meet financial need and financial viability criteria, and fall into at least one of the following entity categories:

* Nonprofits, charities, or equivalent* Intergovernmental organizations (IGOs)* Indigenous/tribal peoples' organizations* Social impact or public benefit micro or small businesses* Micro or small businesses from a less-developed economy More information on evaluation and eligibility criteria are described in Section 4: Applicant Eligibility and Evaluation Categories, of the ASP Handbook. ASP applicants will be evaluated on an ongoing basis. The first applicants to apply and qualify for support will be the first to take advantage of the available resources. The application window will remain open for 12 months. Applicants are encouraged to apply early. For more information on the New gTLD Program visit. To learn more about the ASP, including eligibility and submission requirements, please visit https://newgtldprogram.icann.org/en/application-rounds/round2/asp.

