Bosnia and Herzegovina will be dropping out of the League A of the UEFA Nations League as they have just a point from their 5 matches. The Balkans head into their final group stage fixture against the Netherlands on the back of a 7-0 hammering at the hands of Germany. Their defence has led them down game after game and it will take some efforts to put up a positive performance here. As for the Dutch, they are certain to progress as the runners-up, but they will be keen to continue their winning momentum. Croatia, Denmark Qualify for UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinals With Draws.

Jusuf Gazibegovic and Nihad Mujakic are the two key players missing out for Bosnia due to injuries. Nikola Katic, Ermin Bicakcic, and Adrian Barisic will be the three man backline for the hosts while Amar Dedic and Dzenis Burnic play as wing-backs. Edin Dzeko will be shouldering the goal scoring efforts for the team.

The Dutch are set to give their fringe players a chance in this tie and it will start up front with Brian Bobbey set to feature. Teun Koopmeiners will essay the no 10 role behind him. Jeremie Frimpong and Noa Lang will try and use their pace to create chances for the front players. Matthijs de Light and Stefan de Vrij will get an opportunity to start for the team in the backline.

When is Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Bilino Polje, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina is set to host the Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team vs Netherlands national football team's match on Wednesday, November 20. The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Teases Game-Changing Podcast Guest On His YouTube Channel, Could It Be Lionel Messi? (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Unfortunately the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands live telecast is unlikely to be available on the Sony Sports Network channels due to other commitments. For the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Bosnia will feel this Netherlands side can be defeated and we might see a home win here.

