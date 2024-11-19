New Delhi, November 19: Amazon is reportedly in discussions with several companies, including Uber, Instacart, and Ticketmaster, to collaborate on the development of its new AI-powered Alexa. The tech giant is looking to integrate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features into Alexa to make the voice assistant smarter and efficient.

According to reports, these talks focus on how companies like Uber and Instacart can enhance Alexa's capabilities. The discussions suggest that Amazon is keen to use the strengths of these companies to create an intelligent assistant. As per a report of Business Insider, Amazon held talks with Instacart, Uber, and Ticketmaster for help in upgrading its AI-powered Alexa. These discussions highlight Amazon's plan to enhance Alexa’s features by incorporating smarter AI tools and improving its integration with third-party services. Grok New Feature Update: Users Can Now Edit Generated Images With Follow-Up Messages (Watch Video).

The report also suggests that Amazon is looking into several companies for various needs. These include Fodor's for travel recommendations, Vagaro for booking local businesses, OpenTable for making restaurant reservations, Grubhub for ordering food, and Thumbtack for finding home services. By considering these options, Amazon aims to enhance its offerings and provide users with a more complete solution for managing their travel, dining, and home service needs.

The partner companies are said to serve as the primary choice for managing specific tasks on the upgraded Alexa. They will function separately from the current Alexa Skills. Amazon is likely to bring around 200 partners by the third year of launching the new version of Alexa, along with a paid subscription service for users. X Themed Icons: Elon Musk’s Platform Launches Limited Edition of App Icons for Fall 2024 on Latest iOS Update.

Amazon is also working to enhance Alexa by incorporating AI features similar to ChatGPT. The upgrade, which is reportedly referred to as Banyan or Remarkable Alexa, is expected to improve the voice assistant's capabilities. However, the project has reportedly faced challenges in its early stages with issues related to latency and accuracy.

