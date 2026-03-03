VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 3: The Iconic Fames Awards 2026, an initiative by SocialCraft24 Solutions, was successfully organized on 2nd March 2026 to honor outstanding individuals and institutions across diverse sectors. The event celebrated excellence, leadership, innovation, and meaningful contributions in education, healthcare, business, architecture, engineering, research, and social empowerment.

After a careful review and selection process, 23 distinguished awardees were chosen for their exceptional achievements, dedication, and measurable impact in their respective fields, making the ceremony a remarkable celebration of excellence and inspiration.

The following distinguished individuals and institutions were honored at the Iconic Fames Awards 2026 for their outstanding contributions across diverse sectors.

Each awardee has demonstrated excellence, leadership, and measurable impact in their respective fields.Honored Awardees Name :

1. Dr. Jayakar Thomas - Multiple Honors in Dermatology and Medical Education

Dr. Jayakar Thomas was honored with four distinguished recognitions at the Iconic Fames Awards 2026, including:

- Mentor of the Year in Medical Education.

- Clinic Excellence Award in Psoriasis Management.

- Distinguished Dermatologist of the Year.

- and Lifetime Impactful Excellence in Dermatology Award.

With decades of dedication to dermatology and medical education, he has made significant contributions to clinical practice, specialized psoriasis management, and the mentorship of future healthcare professionals. His work reflects a rare combination of academic leadership, clinical precision, and long-term impact in the field of dermatology.

2. Mrs. Roopa Aravamudhan - Digital Teaching Excellence Award

Mrs. Roopa Aravamudhan was recognized with the Digital Teaching Excellence Award for her innovative approach to modern education. With a strong focus on digital methodologies and student-centered learning, she has consistently contributed to enhancing academic engagement and structured skill development in the evolving educational landscape.

3. Er. Sudhir Kumar Sahu - Best Multi Genre Author Award

Engineer Sudhir Kumar Sahu received the Best Multi Genre Author Award in recognition of his literary contributions across multiple genres. His work reflects intellectual depth, versatility, and a commitment to meaningful storytelling, inspiring readers through diverse thematic explorations.

4. Dr. Marin Jose - Excellence in Higher Education Teaching

Dr. Marin Jose was honored with the Excellence in Higher Education Teaching award for his impactful academic leadership and commitment to mentoring students. His dedication to quality education and structured learning has significantly influenced higher education standards and student development.

5. Mr. Arun Kumar Saraf - Best Industrial Management

Mr. Arun Kumar Saraf was awarded the Best Industrial Management recognition for his strategic leadership and operational excellence. His ability to drive sustainable growth and maintain efficient industrial practices has positioned him as a notable contributor within his sector.

6. Neuflex Talent Solutions Pvt Ltd - Innovative AI and Robot Assisted Career Counseling Award

Neuflex Talent Solutions Pvt Ltd was honored with the Innovative AI and Robot Assisted Career Counseling Award for its forward-thinking approach in integrating artificial intelligence and robotic assistance into modern career guidance solutions.

7. Mr. Subhasish Bose - A Service Provider in Education

Sri Subhasish Bose was honored with the A Service Provider in Education award at the Iconic Fames Awards 2026. A seasoned Company Secretary and active social contributor since 1995, he has led initiatives in vocational training, public library development, and financial awareness programs in collaboration with institutions such as SEBI, RBI, and NSE. His sustained efforts reflect a strong commitment to education and community empowerment.

8. Mr. Gaurav Agarwal - Small Business of the Year (FY 2023-24)

Mr. Gaurav Agarwal was honored with the Small Business of the Year award for achieving strong business performance within the ₹5-75 crore revenue bracket during the Financial Year 2023-24. His leadership reflects strategic growth and operational excellence in a competitive market environment.

9. Prof. Anandan Sankarasubramanian - Legend of Indian Dermatology Award

Prof. Anandan Sankarasubramanian received the Legend of Indian Dermatology Award in recognition of his lifetime contribution to dermatology, academic leadership, and clinical excellence. His enduring impact continues to inspire professionals in the field.

10. Mrs. Meena Kak - Top 10 Schools of the Year Award

Mrs. Meena Kak was honored with the Top 10 Schools of the Year Award for her outstanding contribution to institutional development and academic excellence. Her leadership has played a vital role in strengthening quality education and holistic growth within the school ecosystem.

11. Ar. Navita Singhal, NS Associates - Residential Architecture of the Year

Ar. Navita Singhal of NS Associates received the Residential Architecture of the Year award in recognition of her innovative residential designs and commitment to functional yet aesthetically refined architecture. Her work reflects creativity, structural precision, and modern living standards.

12. Dr. Sowjanya J - Clinical Excellence Award

Dr. Sowjanya J was awarded the Clinical Excellence Award for her dedication to high standards of medical practice and patient-centered care. Her commitment to precision, ethics, and compassionate treatment continues to make a meaningful impact in healthcare.

14. Dr. Umesh Chandra - Social Justice Champion of the Year

Dr. Umesh Chandra was recognized as the Social Justice Champion of the Year for his active role in promoting equality, constitutional values, and community empowerment. His sustained efforts in advocacy and social awareness reflect a strong commitment to societal progress.

15. Dr. Navneet Kaur - Research and Innovation Award

Dr. Navneet Kaur received the Research and Innovation Award in recognition of her analytical expertise and contribution to forward-looking research initiatives. Her work demonstrates intellectual depth and a commitment to innovation-driven progress.

16. ACRE Architects - Arch. Soumaya Kanti Ghosh - Residential Architecture of the Year

ACRE Architects, led by Arch. Soumaya Kanti Ghosh, was honored with the Residential Architecture of the Year award for excellence in residential design and architectural innovation. The firm's approach reflects a strong focus on structural integrity, modern aesthetics, and thoughtful space planning that enhances contemporary living.

17. Mr. Geet Avinash, Scottish Public School - Best School Using Hands-on Practice Award

Mr. Geet Avinash of Scottish Public School received the Best School Using Hands-on Practice Award in recognition of promoting experiential and practice-based learning methodologies. His leadership emphasizes interactive education, skill development, and real-world application within the academic environment.

18. Dr. G. Lakshmipathy - Human Rights Advocacy Award

Dr. G. Lakshmipathy was honored with the Human Rights Advocacy Award for his sustained efforts in promoting equality, dignity, and constitutional rights. His work reflects a strong commitment to social justice and community empowerment initiatives.

19. Prof. Vasudev Parvati - Best Mentor for College Students

Prof. Vasudev Parvati received the Best Mentor for College Students award for his exceptional guidance and academic mentorship. His consistent support and leadership have positively influenced students' professional and personal growth.

20. Dr. Arjun Shukla - Dynamic Professor of the Year

Dr. Arjun Shukla was recognized as the Dynamic Professor of the Year for his engaging teaching approach, academic excellence, and commitment to higher education. His innovative methods continue to inspire and motivate students.

21. IBI International School of Cosmetology & Aesthetics - India's Best Institute of Cosmetology & Aesthetics

IBI International School of Cosmetology & Aesthetics was honored with the India's Best Institute of Cosmetology & Aesthetics award for its contribution to professional training, industry-relevant skill development, and excellence in cosmetology education. The institute continues to set benchmarks in practical learning and career-focused training programs.

22. Dr. Ganesh Govindan - Women Empowerment through Self Defence Coaching

Dr. Ganesh Govindan received recognition for Women Empowerment through Self Defence Coaching for his dedicated efforts in promoting safety awareness and confidence among women. Through structured self-defence training initiatives, he has contributed to building strength, resilience, and empowerment within communities.

23. Er. V. Navinkumar, DCE, DLS (Pursuing), M.E. - Global Icon of Engineering Innovation & Housing Excellence 2026

Er. V. Navinkumar was honored with the prestigious Global Icon of Engineering Innovation & Housing Excellence 2026 award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to engineering innovation and housing development. His work reflects technical excellence, forward-thinking solutions, and a commitment to advancing modern infrastructure standards at a broader level.

These recognitions reflect the diverse talent, dedication, and leadership celebrated at the Iconic Fames Awards 2026.

To explore detailed profiles and achievements of the awardees, readers may visit the official Iconic Achievers Series.

To provide deeper insight into the journey and achievements of each awardee, detailed feature articles have been published under the Iconic Achievers Series 2026.

Readers and well-wishers can explore the individual profiles, contributions, and impact stories of all honored achievers by visiting the official portal:

https://iconicfames.com/category/iconic-achievers-series/

The series highlights the professional excellence, leadership, and social contributions of the distinguished awardees recognized at the Iconic Fames Awards 2026.

