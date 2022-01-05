Students can do well in ICSE Semester 2 exams if they study and manage their time well.

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/Oswaal Books): ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Exam 2022 Syllabus completion Strategy: With hard work, anything can be possible students can complete their semester 2 Syllabus but need to do to it with a positive attitude, determination and commitment.

Students must not feel fear of failure in the exam, due to COVID- 19 pandemic situations ICSE 10 Board authorities have reduced the syllabus too, and the board exams have been divided into two semesters; Semester 1 and Semester 2.

Some Tips to Prepare for ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Exams 2022

* Student know their Semester 2 Syllabus

Students have to strategize a solid plan for completing the semester 2 Syllabus and secure good marks in their exam. Students have to keep one very important thing in mind, STUDY HARD BUT MORE IMPORTANTLY STUDY SMART and secure good marks in their semester 2 exams.

Students have to prepare a list of topics by referring to the Semester 2 syllabus, in which subject they find difficulty and make another list containing the subjects easy for them for the preparation of semester 2 exams.

The simplest mantra of securing good marks in ICSE Class 10 semester 2 exams 2022 is that students should read, write and practise on a regular basis on their weaker subjects so in those subjects they can score good marks, and make those subjects as their strength for Semester 2 exams 2022.

Students should also give equal importance to all the subjects so that they can perform well in each subject of the semester 2 examination.

Know the complete syllabus. It mentions all the units and chapters which you to be covered for your ICSE Class 10 semester 2 Exams 2022. Set your targets for every subject. Students decide what all the subjects needed to be covered in a specific time for the semester 2 exams.

* Plan your Routine

Planning for Each day is the most efficient task for securing good marks in semester 2 exam, as currently in Schools syllabus is going slow.

Self-study is main mantra for planning and completion of semester 2 Syllabus, so before planning, students must know their exam pattern and syllabus and plan accordingly for ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 exams. These things will help for students to cope with the ICSE syllabus of board exams

Devote your time as per your weaker and stronger subjects, give more time to weaker subjects which require more focus and determination for your ICSE Class 10 semester 2 exam 2022.

Give time to relax your mind too, take breaks, solve last year exam papers, revise syllabus and play memory games.

Do what make you feel relaxed such as listen to music, have a sip of coffee or just take a walk in your room.

* Prepare short notes for preparation of ICSE 10 Semester 2 Exams 2022

Students must prepare short notes of important subjects like Physics, History, Biology and English so while exams are near students can go through those notes and revise their syllabus on regular basis.

By preparing these short notes, students will be able to save some time during the revision period.

Students can prepare notes chapter-wise & topic-wise to get a good idea of what the syllabus has been covered in the semester 2 exams.

This will also help students to get fair idea of which topic is more important from the semester 2 exam point of view. Preparing notes is one of the efficient ways for saving time during exams, and it also makes our mind hassle free.

* Solve previous years papers

As we all know practice makes a person perfect. Even though perfection can never be achieved by anybody, but students can secure a full score if they chase perfection and solve sample papers or last year's question papers of ICSE Class 10 semester 2.

It is very important to solve previous year question paper for checking our level of preparation for semester 2 exams. We can check our time management for solving paper within those given timelines. Students can also check their knowledge and level of preparation they have done for semester 2 exams.

It is very important to solve previous year question paper for checking our level of preparation for semester 2 exams. We can check our time management for solving paper within those given timelines. Students can also check their knowledge and level of preparation they have done for semester 2 exams.

This will make familiar to students with the types of questions asked in the exams, what is the exam pattern and how over the past years question papers questions has been asked these all things are very helpful from the exam point of view.

* Strictly as per the Semester-2 syllabus for Board 2022 Exams (March-April)

* Includes Questions of the both -Objective & Subjective Types Questions

* Chapter-wise and Topic wise Revision Notes for in-depth study

* Modified & Empowered Mind Maps & Mnemonics for quick learning

* Unit wise Self -Assessment Tests

* Previous Years' Board Examination Questions and Marking scheme Answers with detailed explanation to facilitate exam-oriented preparation.

* Examiners comments & Answering Tips to aid in exam preparation.

* Includes Topics found Difficult & Suggestions for students.

All the Best!

