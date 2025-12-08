VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 8: Habitat Centre launches 'IHC Connect' series with roundtable on the role of media in fostering constructive public discourse Delhi: The India Habitat Centre (IHC), through its Habitat Library & Research Centre, inaugurated a new discussion series titled 'IHC Connect' aimed at exploring contemporary issues concerning habitat and society.

Also Read | ‘Wonderful Confluence of Knowledge, Inspiration, and Positivity’: PM Narendra Modi Hails Doordarshan’s ‘Suprabhatam’ Programme, Calls It Refreshing and Inspiring Way To Begin the Day.

The inaugural event, "The Role of Media in Fostering Constructive Public Discourse: A Round Table Discussion", was organized on December 5, 2025, in collaboration with the Office of Public Affairs of the Baha'is of India.The roundtable examined the media's critical responsibility in upholding the quality and integrity of public discourse by presenting facts accurately, prioritizing issues of significance, and ensuring diverse voices are represented in discussions on the common good.

Participants deliberated on the sharp decline in the quality of public discourse in India and globally, driven by disinformation, polarization, partisanship, and the superficiality often amplified by social media. The central question addressed was how media can continue to serve as an impartial source of facts, a reliable guide for public opinion, and a facilitator of consultative dialogue among stakeholders for societal well-being.The discussion brought together senior journalists from print, electronic, and digital media, media educators, podcasters, and communicators working through significant platforms such as films.

Also Read | Who Are Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra? All About Owners of Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa’s Arpora Against Whom Look out Circular Has Been Issued in Connection With Nightclub Fire Case.

The conversation was described as meaningful, free-flowing, and comprehensive, covering the evolving challenges and opportunities facing media today.Moderating the session, Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, expressed hope that the media would regain public trust and, through constructive and inclusive discourse, play a pivotal role in realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat.The IHC Connect series will continue to provide a neutral platform for thoughtful engagement on issues vital to India's social and cultural fabric.For further information, please contact:

Habitat Library & Research Centre

India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

Email: hlrc@indiahabitat.org

Website: www.indiahabitat.org

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)