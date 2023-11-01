BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 1: In a significant milestone, the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad), a globally recognized leader in artificial intelligence (AI) research, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Over the years, it has emerged as the nation's foremost institute for cutting-edge AI research, garnering accolades on the international stage. This momentous occasion coincides with the launch of the Online Masters Programme, marking an expansion of IIIT Hyderabad's collaboration with TalentSprint, a globally renowned EdTech leader known for pioneering innovative and transformative learning experiences. As part of this collaboration, IIIT Hyderabad will now introduce the Online Masters programme in Computer Science with specialization in the AI/ML domain. This programme leverages an interactive virtual learning platform, catering to early career professionals with at least one year of industry experience, providing a seamless and enriching e-learning experience.

The 2-year Online Masters programme, designed to accommodate the schedules of working professionals, offers a comprehensive curriculum curated by IIIT Hyderabad's esteemed faculty and industry experts. Students will have the opportunity to engage in live, interactive sessions with instructors, allowing for real-time clarification of doubts and an enriched learning experience. Practical application is at the core of the programme. Participants will work on industry-relevant projects, gaining valuable hands-on experience that enhances their employability. The Online Masters Programme also provides access to mentors who are industry veterans, offering guidance and insights to help shape their careers. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a prestigious certification from IIIT Hyderabad, a testament to their expertise and commitment to excellence. They also become part of the prestigious IIIT Hyderabad alumni network with access to all the alumni privileges.

Prof P J Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad, stated, "Our 25-year journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence in AI research, teaching and innovation. Today, we stand as a beacon of innovation and a global leader in the field. Since its inception in 1998, the institute has not only nurtured exceptional talent but has also consistently delivered groundbreaking research contributions that have earned it global recognition. Launch of Online Masters programme underscores our commitment to providing an engaging and immersive learning experience that will equip working professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in a fast-paced and ever-changing tech landscape." Dr. Santanu Paul, Founding CEO and MD of TalentSprint, said, "Our commitment to nurturing tech talent aligns perfectly with IIIT Hyderabad's legacy of excellence. Over the years, TalentSprint and IIIT Hyderabad's collaboration has explored new paradigms to bring customized offerings that address changing needs. Bringing new learning options to learners, the Online Masters Programme aims to provide world-class technology education within the reach of aspiring and experienced tech professionals." As IIIT Hyderabad marks its 25th year as a global AI research hub, the launch of the Online Masters Programme reaffirms its commitment to advancing technology education and nurturing talent for the digital age. This unique programme combines IIIT Hyderabad's academic prowess and TalentSprint's experience and expertise in successfully supporting eMasters Degree programmes offered by prestigious IITs. Applications for the Online Masters Programme are now open, with the first cohort scheduled to commence in January 2024. For more information and to apply, visit the website.

