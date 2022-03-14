Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): IIITH Hyderabad's annual R&D Showcase this year was a big draw with its hybrid model - on campus, online and in the metaverse.

A unique opportunity for viewers to interact with faculty and students to understand their work in more tangible forms through demos, prototypes and presentations in keeping with the institute's endeavour to promote applied research that benefits society.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. P J Narayanan said, "After an interrupted Showcase in 2020 and an online one in 2021, we are so pleased to see our students back on campus and able to showcase their work in person after a gap of two years. A hybrid model has the option of viewing the research demos and posters in person on campus, online on the RnD portal, as well as in the metaverse provided by NextMeet, a start up associated with the institute's CIE. The response to the showcase has been very encouraging, it's always a pleasure to share our research with the public. As a research-focussed institution, the enthusiasm of the students and the results of their research are what we cherish most and present to the world."

This year's Showcase was themed Tech-away - Accelerating the Future, specially technology orbitshifts triggered by seminal life-altering events like the COVID pandemic in the metaverse.

The Showcase included roundtables on Quantum Science & Technology as well as Cyber Physical Convergence, pitches on research product possibilities, research connected startup demos, 600 research posters, demos and models from IIITH's 28 research centres, and a summary showcase. Vinod K Nandicoori, Director, CCMB delivered the inaugural keynote on how research is integral to the world today and tomorrow.

More details at https://rndshowcase.iiit.ac.in/

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact.

Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

