Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: As the CFO role expands beyond finance, today's financial leaders are expected to drive enterprise-wide strategy, lead innovation, unlock long-term value and manage cross-functional priorities. According to Gartner's Top 5 Priorities for CFOs in 2025, over 70% of CFOs now shoulder responsibilities outside of core finance, while nearly 50% acknowledge the need for a significant or complete overhaul of their finance leadership teams. In response to this urgent need for multidimensional financial leaders who can navigate complexity and drive transformation, IIM Calcutta, one of the leading B-schools in India, ranked 1st by BT-MDRA, 2024, has commenced the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Programme in partnership with Emeritus.

Backed by Triple Crown accreditation (AMBA, EQUIS, AACSB), the institute is widely recognised for its academic strength in analytics, and digital transformation. This skill-driven programme is ideally suited for new and emerging CFOs aiming to lead innovative financial strategies, sharpen their competitive edge, and drive sustainable business value. It is also well-suited for senior professionals aspiring to step into the CFO role or other key financial leadership positions. Additionally, the programme is tailored for business heads, CXOs, and financial leaders who are at the forefront of driving strategic financial decision-making within their organisations.

Speaking on the programme, Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, India & APAC Emeritus, said, "The future of finance leadership demands more than technical expertise--it calls for a growth mindset, strategic clarity, and global fluency. With this programme, participants will not only strengthen their financial leadership but also build the adaptability required to thrive in shifting business environments."

The Chief Financial Officer Programme designed and delivered by esteemed IIM Calcutta faculty, offers a strategic blend of academic rigour and real-world application. The 9-month learning journey includes 100 hours of immersive learning through live online sessions, an opportunity to network and experience in-person learning with faculty and peers during the 7-day campus immersion across 2 visits, as well as case studies, simulations, and a capstone project for hands-on learning. Participants will gain a deep understanding of the modern CFO role and responsibilities through live learning under the guidance of renowned IIMC faculty - Prof. Sudhir S. Jaiswall and Prof. Arpita Ghosh.

The high-impact curriculum includes new-age topics such as design thinking, digital transformation, ESG, and corporate governance alongside core CFO competencies. This programme also provides participants with the access to a robust network of over 300+ finance leaders across the country.

Learning outcomes of this programme include:

* Driving financial decisions with value-creating strategies

* Transforming digital finance to gain insight, boost productivity, and spot trends

* Maximising value by knowing and influencing key business drivers

* Mitigating risk by skilfully navigating capital markets

* Grounding operations in robust financial criteria and business models

* Leading teams towards growth and tackling globalisation issues by building alliances

Programme Details:

* Start Date: September 30, 2025

* Duration: 9 months

* Mode: Live Online Sessions with Faculty

* Eligibility: Graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma Holders (10+2+3)/ Post Graduates with a minimum 10 years of work experience

* Fee: INR 6,70,000 + GST

* Certification: Upon successful completion of the programme and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75 percent, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Calcutta and an opportunity to gain the status of Executive Education alumni of IIM Calcutta

For more information, visit the programme page here.

