Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 15 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has welcomed five students from Russia as part of an academic exchange program, in an endeavour to enrich the global exposure of its students and foster cross-cultural understanding.

Underscoring the significance of international collaborations in the field of business education, Professor Satyasiba Das, Dean-External Relations at IIM Raipur, highlighted the institution's commitment to providing its students with global opportunities.

Professor Das said, "We have an agreement with 13 international partners and according to the agreement, their students study here for one term and likewise, our students can study in their universities. This student exchange programme results in global exposure to students and also provides an opportunity to understand culture, value system and operation of business,"

The dean provided additional details, mentioning that our network of 13 global collaborators spans across Europe, Mexico, Chile, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. Notably, Russia holds a prominent position as a significant academic partner, with their students currently enrolled in our academic programs this year.

Additionally, students from IIM Raipur are pursuing studies in various countries, including France, Austria, and the United Kingdom.

Emphasizing the multifaceted benefits of the exchange program, Prof. Das elucidated that exposure to global business practices, cross-cultural management, and international trade dynamics are integral aspects of modern MBA curricula.

Speaking on the importance of international business education, Prof. Das underscored its role in global diplomacy and economic relations.

"International business is a part of our curriculum (not just ours), it is a very big part of the MBA curriculum globally. The reason is cross-cultural management is a very important aspect of global business because people who are studying here also work in different countries", said Prof. Das.

He added, "Similarly, various factors like supply chain management, management of trade, FDI and investment, all those things happen at an international level, so global business is very much important to people moving from one place to another place".

Expressing their enthusiasm for the exchange program, the Russian students shared their positive experiences at IIM Raipur.

Valery Morokishko from the Russian Federation described the program as an enriching and enlightening experience, despite the occasional language barrier.

Morokishko said, "The student exchange programme is very interesting and a new experience, sometimes challenging for us because of the language barrier. India has a very interesting and bright culture and we are really enjoying visiting this institute. faculty members, translators, and gestures helped us to deal with the language barrier".

She added, "Everybody here is very kind and helpful to us. The students and faculty members explain us a lot through examples. Every day we learn new things about India and Indian culture". (ANI)

