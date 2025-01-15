PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 15: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) successfully hosted the 8th Journal of Accounting, Auditing, and Finance (JAAF) - Accounting Theory and Practice (ATP) India Symposium on January 11 and 12, 2025. The event was organised by the JM Financial Centre for Financial Research at IIM Udaipur, in collaboration with the Indian School of Business (ISB), IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta. The Centre was supported by the JM Financial Ltd.; the Journal of Accounting, Auditing, and Finance; the Accounting Theory and Practice Journal; and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, in organising the symposium.

The symposium commenced with an inauguration ceremony, followed by a panel discussion on 'Technological Innovation, The AI Wave, and its Implications for Business Education and Practice'. Esteemed panelists included Professor Miklos A. Vasarhelyi from Rutgers Business School; CA P R Ramesh, Former Chairman of Deloitte India; and Professor D Manjunath from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Professor Suresh Govindaraj of Rutgers Business School moderated the discussion.

Over two days, the symposium featured presentations of eight research papers covering diverse topics in accounting and finance. Highlights included:

* 'Labor Threats, Product Market Competition and Seemingly Self-Sabotaging Disclosures' presented by Bitan Chakraborty of the Indian School of Business.

* 'Prevention is Better than Cure: Forecasting Future Misreporting' presented by Dhanya Krishna Kumar from Warwick Business School.

* 'Vertical Integration and Cost of Private Debt' presented by Swetha Agarwal of the Indian School of Business.

* 'Operational Creditor Rights and Trade Credit: Evidence from Policy Interventions' presented by Shreyansh Chaurasiya of IIM Bangalore.

* 'The Dark Side of Collateral: House Prices, Entrepreneurship, and Misallocation' presented by Kizkitza Biguri from Oslo Business School.

* 'Target Setting: Global Evidence' presented by Vishal Baloria of the University of Connecticut.

* 'Historical Kinship Structure and Country-Level Contemporary Financial Reporting Quality' presented by Ashiq Ali from the University of Texas at Dallas.

* 'Capital Market Consequences of Reputation Damage to CRAs: Evidence on Spillover Effects to Bond Issuers' presented by Apoorv Gogar of the Indian School of Business.

These papers were discussed by researchers from IIM Udaipur, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIT Bombay, BITS School of Management, University of Texas at Dallas, and Rutgers Business School.

The symposium provided a platform for scholars, practitioners, and students to engage in meaningful academic conversations, fostering advancements in accounting and finance research. The event concluded with closing remarks and a networking session, reinforcing IIM Udaipur's commitment to academic excellence and industry collaboration.

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2024 for the 6th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, IIM Udaipur stands as the 6th highest-ranked IIM and continues to maintain its listing for the 6th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Notably, it is also the youngest B-School in the world to be featured in both rankings. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597595/IIMU_JAAF_ATP_India2025.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183220/IIMU_Logo.jpg

