New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI/Mediawire): Permanent campus of Indian Institute of Science and Education Research (IISER), Berhampur (Odisha) will soon have its first batch of students residing on the campus as Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the Boys hostel building on 10th July 2022.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Berhampur, established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India is a Centre of Excellence dedicated to teaching and research in basic sciences. IISER Berhampur aims to be a University of the highest calibre devoted to both high quality teaching and state-of-the-art research.

IISER plans to develop advanced teaching and research laboratories where students will have the opportunity to perform experiments as well as pursue advanced research under the mentorship of world-class faculty.

The campus has an Academic building, Auditorium, Residential quarters for teaching and non teaching staff, Hostel for students, sport facilities, commercial centre etc. The buildings are constructed to withstand high cyclonic wind speeds as the campus is in a cyclone prone area.

Central Public Works Department (CPWD) awarded the 694 Crore construction work (underCentral Education ministry) to NKG Infrastructure Ltd.

NKG Infrastructure Limited, a New Delhi Based firm which has over 33 Years' Experience in Constructions of Roads, Airport Buildings, Hospital Buildings, Educational/University Campuses, Electrification works, Flyovers, Underpasses, Sewage Treatment parks etc.

By developing one of the larger IISER campuses in the country NKG further consolidates its position as Contributor to the country's infrastructure sector.

