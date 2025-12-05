VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 5: The Entrepreneurship Cell IIT Bombay, Asia's largest student-run non-profit dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship, presents the 21st E-Summit, Asia's largest business conclave, scheduled for 11th to 12th December 2025.

The 21st E-Summit connects today's leaders with tomorrow's innovators through high-impact funding competitions, insightful speaker sessions, powerful networking, and much more. Here is a look at what awaits:

* The Ten Minute Million, India's first on-the-spot funding platform, where startup founders pitch to 16 investors in just 10 minutes before an audience of more than 3,500 people and compete for INR 3.5 million.

* This year features inspiring personalities such as Anil Agarwal(Founder, Vedanta Resources), Benedetto Vigna(CEO, Ferrari), Aman Gupta(Co-Founder, Boat), Kunal Bahl(Co-Founder, Titan Capital), Smriti Irani(Former Union Minister), Rohit Bansal(Co-Founder, Titan Capital), and over 120 distinguished speakers.

* The Startup Expo gives you the opportunity to showcase and market your product to more than 50,000 attendees.

* Networking Arena brings together all startups for one-to-one interactions with more than 200+ investors and mentors,curated mentorship over roundtables - creating a platform to connect,collaborate and accelerate startup journeys.

* I-Hack returns as the flagship tech competition with INR 6 lakh in prize money across development and data science tracks.

* Entre-MUN provides a dynamic Model United Nations forum that builds leadership, global awareness, and diplomacy skills.

* The Influencer Summit celebrates creators and industry leaders through a welcome keynote, Platform Power Talks, and The Creator's Playbook panel discussion.

* The Global Entrepreneurship Conclave (GEC) brings together student innovators from 10+ countries through a high-impact bootcamp, cross-cultural collaboration sessions, and immersive learning experiences as part of the 21st E-Summit at IIT Bombay.

* Dive into top-tier workshops by NVIDIA, Google, Upstox, Microsoft & Wadhwani Foundation - spanning Physical AI, investing, AI agents, and entrepreneur-focused tools.

And E-Summit is not limited to startup founders. Students looking to test their business instincts can participate in competitions like IPL Auction, Bid n Build, Fish Tank, Corporate Duel, Capital Quest, Ace the Case,Deciphering the Labyrinth, and many informal contests with prizes up to INR 2 lakh. If you are an aspiring entrepreneur seeking hands-on exposure through our internship and job fair or a finance enthusiast ready to explore a virtual stock market, there is something crafted for every interest.

The two-day extravaganza brings together speaker sessions, workshops, competitions, and interactive events, creating a spectacle you must experience at the IIT Bombay campus.

Westbridge Capital and Stripe present the business conclave and in association with Google AdMob, Campa and GitLab.

Krafton as the Official Gaming Partner, Shivaami as Cloud Partner, Coca Cola as Beverage Partner, ICICI Lombard as Case Study Partner, Perfios as Fintech Innovation Partner, Cos Tan as Vegan Footwear Partner, Cipla Health as Case competition partner, Upstox as Investment Partner and GAHNA as AI innovation Partner.

Register ASAP at ecell.in/esummit

Use SUMMIT30 code for a 30% discount on passes.Use SUMMIT10 code for a 10% discount on accommodation at IIT Bombay.

