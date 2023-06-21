Imagine Tresor, one of the biggest and most customer centric Apple partner across India, launches a new Apple Authorised store in Bikaner, Rajasthan

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], June 21: Imagine Tresor, has launched its new Experiential Apple store, at Silver Square, Rani Bazar on 16th June 2023. The launch event witnessed the presence of Divisional Commissioner, Neeraj K Pawan, and DIG, BSF Pushpendra Singh Rathore and DP, Paschisia, President Industries Association, Bikaner and all Senior team members from the Tresor Family.

With the newly launched store, Imagine Tresor has introduced its seventh authorized Apple store in Bikaner. Spread across 1,000 sq.ft. area, the store is located on the ground floor and has a complete range of Apple products and suiting eco system products range. Besides, the beautiful store, it also has an authorized premium service centre with strong after-sales experience by experienced team members.

Managing Director, Shaurya Seth, Tresor Systems Pvt Ltd said "We are delighted to add another store in the series in Rajasthan. Bikaner is an important market for us and will play an integral role in the overall growth strategy of the company. We are hopeful of expanding with more store launches in the future which will continue to cater to the needs of our customer and bring the experience to newer levels."

Group CEO, Ashish Gupta, Tresor Systems Pvt Ltd. "We are excited and happy about our new store opening at Rani Bazaar, Bikaner and anticipate a great response which could be seen in the euphoria amongst the customers who lined up for the launch. With a complete range of all products under one roof, we endeavour to offer enhanced customer support and after-sales service. Customer Experience is an obsession and not a KRA for our team mates "

"Imagine offers a wide range of Apple products and complementing range of branded accessories. The store will have the assortment of accessories to help buyers get the most out of the product range. Whether you are looking for a MacBook sleeve or an iPad case, the latest Mac accessories or latest music accessories, the store stocks a huge range of accessories for Mac, iPad and iPhone. The store is in abundance of Apple's full line of desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and entire range of iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watches and beats", said Shravan Kokroo, Head Marketing, Tresor Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Customers can also avail of upto 20% off on all Apple products and up to 30% off on accessories from 16th June to 19th June 2023. Customers lined up to grab early bird offers throughout the day.

About Imagine - Apple Authorised Reseller

Imagine Apple Authorised Reseller lives and breathes Apple. We help you choose the right Mac, iPhone or iPad or Apple Watch designed to enhance your performance; give you impartial advice on every aspect of your purchase. We offer the complete range of Macs, iPads, Apple Watch and iPhones, together with a full complement of software and accessories, so you can find everything you need in one place. Imagine is the right place to get expert advice if you are a business or professional user wanting to do more with your Apple products.

Imagine is the best place to get your hands on all Apple Products, get demonstrations of the latest Apple products, or attend seminars and events based around the latest technology.

Apple buyers can also reach out for purchase at myimaginestore.com

