New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Reliance is scouting for engineering talent at the India AI Summit 2026 as the company looks to expand its workforce dedicated to building frontier artificial intelligence models. The recruitment effort focuses on high-performing developers capable of handling large-scale platforms and system optimisation.

Gaurav Aggarwal, Chief AI Scientist at Reliance Jio, shared the invitation for technical talent via his X platform. "To the cracked engineers at the summit: if you're building at the frontier of AI models, optimization, or platforms, we need you," Aggarwal said. "Reach out and I'll fast-track an intro to our recruitment team. Let's build for Bharath, at a scale only we know!"

In a separate post on X, Aggarwal noted his attendance at the summit throughout the week alongside his colleagues. "Unsurprisingly, I am at the AI Summit this entire week with folks from my team and colleagues. Come visit us - we are all excited to share a glimpse of what all is cooking in our kitchen!" he says. He emphasizes a collaborative spirit, stating, "Divided by companies, United by Mission - Let's build AI for Bharat."

The drive for talent coincides with discussions at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. During a session on 'Employability in the AI Age: Preparing for the Jobs of Tomorrow,' Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran joined virtually to highlight that artificial intelligence presents a critical juncture for the economic trajectory.

"With foresight, institutional discipline, and relentless execution, India can become the first large society to demonstrate true human abundance. Artificial intelligence can either reinforce this vision or undermine it -- the outcome will not be accidental," Nageswaran said. He noted that the transformation "will not happen by drift" and demands political will and strong state capacity. He emphasises that it requires a national commitment to aligning technological adoption with mass employability through a "Team India effort."

Contextualising this shift, the CEA describes India's demographic dividend as both a "promise and a warning," calling for urgent structural reforms. "Every year of delay compounds the pressure and narrows our options. While millions of jobs are created annually, only a small proportion of our young workforce is absorbed into productive employment due to gaps in skills and training. This is not a cyclical challenge -- it is a structural vulnerability," Nageswaran stated.

He urged a shift in focus toward large-scale skilling and educational overhaul. "The first step begins with reforming our education, and with teaching and imparting foundational skills. That is where the path to co-creating prosperity with AI and employability in the age of AI begins," he said.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the summit, Amitabh Kant, Former G20 Sherpa of India, said that the country's demographic strength positions it uniquely. "India has tremendous energy, great vibrancy, huge, huge number of young people. This very powerful technology will fundamentally change the way we live and the way we will grow and evolve," Kant said.

Kant emphasised that talent, skill development and computing power will be central to India's AI journey.

Addressing concerns about job losses due to automation, Kant dismissed fears of large-scale unemployment. "No technology ever leads to lost jobs. It creates new jobs, but of a different kind," he said. (ANI)

