NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 1: Imagine Tresor, the authorised Apple retailer, was thrilled to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art store in Reach 3 Roads on February 23, 2024. Nestled in the bustling high street property of Reach 3 Roads, this expansive store spans approximately 1300 sq. ft., strategically positioned at the heart of a vast residential hub encompassing sectors 69, 70, 70A, 71, 72, 73, 76, 77, 78, and 79.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Impersonates as Girl, Tricks Minor to Send Her Nude Photos and Videos on Snapchat; Arrested.

The launch event was a tech extravaganza, graced by esteemed guests OP Dhankar, National Secretary of BJP, as the Chief Guest, and Deepak Gahlawat, IPS, DCP Gurgaon, as the Guest of Honour.

Speaking at the occasion, OP Dhankar, National Secretary of BJP, said, "It is indeed a moment of happiness that Apple's products are being manufactured in India. This is due to the efforts of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, under his 'Make in India' initiative. We should take this spirit forward and aim to become the No. 1 country in the world."

Also Read | Apple CEO Tim Cook Points Towards Major Plans for Artificial Intelligence Later This Year: Report.

Harinder Singh Hora, Director of Reach Group, expressed Reach 3 Road's excitement in partnering with Imagine Tresor, highlighting Reach Group's dedication to delivering unparalleled customer experiences. He stated, "We are delighted to welcome Imagine Tresor to Reach 3 Roads. Our ethos revolves around providing top-tier customer service, and we believe that they embody our vision perfectly. With its prime location and tech-savvy team, the store is set to become the go-to destination for Apple aficionados and tech enthusiasts in the vicinity."

"Imagine Tresor is proud to unveil its newest Apple Store at Reach 3 Roads, Gurugram. With a complete range of Apple products and an ecosystem of suiting accessories, our store is not just a retail space; it's an Apple enthusiast's haven," said Shaurya Seth, Founder, Tresor Systems Pvt. Ltd., at the opening.

The new Imagine store is set to showcase various Apple products and services, including the latest gadgets and technology. Customers can look forward to expert guidance and support from Imagine Tresor's knowledgeable staff, who are committed to delivering exceptional service. Reach 3 Roads has emerged as the top choice for leading brands such as Samsung and Croma, Zudio, Misbu, ICICI, Starbucks, Sodhis, Soul, and others that have also opened their outlets here.

Anticipated to spark immense interest among residents and tech enthusiasts in the region, Hora envisions this as the dawn of an exciting era for Reach 3 Roads. He shared, "Our goal is to offer a superior shopping experience to our customers, and the addition of Imagine's new store underscores that commitment. We eagerly anticipate welcoming customers to Reach 3 Roads and providing them with a seamless tech shopping experience."

The highly anticipated grand launch event had promised to captivate attendees as they had flocked to experience the pinnacle of Apple offerings and services.

Reach Group is a well-established real estate development firm with an impressive portfolio of over 2 million sq ft of retail, commercial, and residential assets. The group has a track record of successfully completing projects such as Airia Mall by Reach and Lakeshore, Reach 3Roads, Comercia, Livina, and SCO projects. Some of the top tenants of their properties include well-known brands like Lifestyle, Westside, Tata Zudio, Starbucks, Smaash, and Cinepolis.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)