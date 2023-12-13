India PR Distribution

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 13: Impact Guru Foundation, an organization that aims to facilitate access to affordable healthcare, and Sagility India, a leader in providing technology and transformation-driven BPM services proudly announce the launch of the 'Thank-A-Nurse' Digital Health Program in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on 29th November 2023.

The inauguration took place at the prestigious Coimbatore Medical College - Government Hospital and KMCH Hospital, marking a significant leap towards empowering nurses with cutting-edge digital tools to redefine patient care paradigms and elevate healthcare outcomes.

The launch event, graced by distinguished figures from both healthcare and technology sectors, witnessed the presence of Dr. A. Nirmala, the Dean of Coimbatore Medical College - Government Hospital, who honored the occasion as the chief guest. Dr. R. Kannadhasan, MD, DMRD, Medical Superintendent; Umavathi, Nursing Superintendent & Matron; and Tharakeshwari, Sr. Staff Nurse and VP Nurses Association, played pivotal roles in shaping this transformative training initiative.

Sundeep Talwar, CEO of Impact Guru Foundation said, "The 'Thank-A-Nurse' initiative in collaboration with Sagility India symbolizes the synergy between healthcare and technology, embodying a forward-thinking approach in redefining the healthcare landscape. Impact Guru Foundation remains dedicated to fostering positive change, ensuring the continuous evolution of healthcare practices for the betterment of society."

Spokesperson from Sagility India Pvt. Ltd. said 'As a socially responsible corporate entity, Sagility is committed to carrying out our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) through activities and initiatives that are aimed at the overall development of society to lift up economically and socially disadvantaged communities. All of our CSR initiatives are driven by partnership and engagement with the community across the globe. Being in the Healthcare Services sector, we understand the importance of skilled healthcare providers. We look forward to the partnership between Sagility and Impact Guru Foundation on implementing the Digital Health course for underserved nurses where they will be provided necessary awareness, knowledge and skills required in the world of healthcare to explore better opportunities.'

Ravi Shankar, National Program Leader, and Reema Joemon, Northern India Head - Corporate Partnerships, from Impact Guru Foundation were present at the ceremony. Besides, representatives from Sagility India, including Hemalatha Subhash, Sheikh Sikkandar Pasha, and Arthi were also in attendance.

The training has already commenced at KMCH Hospital, benefiting over 70 nurses, and is scheduled to start at Coimbatore Government Hospital from December 4th, 2023.

Headquartered in Delhi, Impact Guru Foundation (IGF) was established in 2014 with the mission to "Provide access to quality and equitable healthcare for the deprived by building efficacies to impact 5 million lives by 2030". The main aim is to put forward a platform where each individual can easily avail of preventative, curative, and critical care. Since, its inception IGF has executed projects impacting 450,000+ lives on pan India level. IGF has been recognized and awarded by various industry bodies. #HappyBharatHealthyBharat https://www.impactgurufoundation.org/

Sagility is a tech-enabled BPM services provider and a thought partner providing a broad spectrum of transformational services to enable our clients provide efficient and high-quality care across the Healthcare system. We are one of the most trusted names in the Healthcare sector. Some of the biggest Fortune 500 companies are our clientele. We have more than 37,000 employees in 31 delivery centers across 5 countries - India, Philippines, USA, Jamaica and Colombia.

Sagility embraces the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Our CSR activities go beyond charity and monetary donations. We ensure an active role in employee engagement through volunteering activities contributing to the sustainable development of society, the environment, and local communities.

