NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Impact Guru, India's leading medical crowdfunding platform has announced the winners of the inaugural Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Award. The award celebrates organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exemplary commitment an innovation in their respective fields.

Also Read | 'Pakistani Hindus Will Now Be Able To Breathe In Open Air' Ex-Cricketer Danish Kaneria Supports CAA, Thanks Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The winners were carefully selected by a distinguished panel of judges such as Alpana Sharma, Founder and Director - Patient Advocacy, CureSMA Foundation of India; Anil Raina, General Manager, Sanofi India; Joy Chakraborty, COO, Hinduja Hospitals, Mumbai; Ajay Mahipal, Director, HealthQuad; Piyush Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Impact Guru and Sundeep Talwar, CEO, Impact Guru Foundation.

Piyush Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Impact Guru shared his thoughts on the occasion, "At Impact Guru, we understand the power of collective impact. The Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Awards are a testament to the incredible work done across sectors. We believe in acknowledging and celebrating those making a real difference in their communities. My heartiest congratulations to all the winners and I eagerly anticipate witnessing even greater impact from them in the times to come."

Also Read | Singapore International Arbitration Centre Tribunal Dismisses Ashneer Grover's Challenge, BharatPe Case To Continue.

Khushboo Jain, Co-founder and COO of Impact Guru said, "Each winner has contributed significantly to creating positive change, and we are proud to recognize their efforts through the Impact Guru Healthcare Excellence Awards. Congratulations to all the winners who have demonstrated excellence in their fields."

In upholding the highest standards of fairness and impartiality, the jury members ensured that they did not evaluate categories in which their respective companies or organizations were nominated.

List of winners

Platinum Winners in Pharma Categories:

* Best Innovation - Healthcare, Pharma: Parameshwaran Sitaram, Sanofi* Best Critical Healthcare Project, Pharma: Vikas Khanna, Roche* Excellence in Capacity Building, Pharma: Aman Kukreja, Merck Platinum Winners in Hospital Categories:

* Best Customer Service In Healthcare: Aster Medcity, Kochi* Best Hospital - Cardiology Care: Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, Chennai* Best Hospital - Nephrology Care: VPS Lakeshore, Kochi* Best Hospital - Organ and Liver Transplant Care: Global Hospitals, Mumbai* Best Healthcare Awareness Programs: Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, Delhi* Excellence in Patient Assistance Service: Global Hospitals, Mumbai* Best Cancer Care Hospital: Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad* Best Hospital - Neurology Care: Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai* Best Hospital - Oncology Care: Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata* Best Hospital - Pediatric Care: Rainbow Children's Hospital, Banjara Hills Platinum Winners in Doctor Excellence Awards:

* Commendable contributions in Rare Disease patient care in the Public Hospital Category: Anil Lakhwani* Commendable contributions in Cancer Care: Dr. Sandeep Nayak* Commendable contributions in Cancer Care - (Paediatric Oncology): Dr. Mallikarjun Kalashetty* Commendable contributions in Solid Organ Transplants -Kidney, Liver, Pancreas: Dr. Anurag Shrimal* Commendable contributions in Solid Organ Transplants - Heart & Lung: Dr. Naresh Trehan* Commendable contributions in Liquid Transplants: Dr. Esha Kaul* Commendable contributions in Pediatric Organ Transplants: Dr. Darius F Mirza* Commendable contributions in Rare Disease patient care in the Private Hospital Category: Dr. Siddhartha Ghosh Individual Recognitions:

* Healthcare CSR Changemaker of The Year: Dr. Rahul Bhargava* Emerging Healthcare Leader of the Year: Dr. Garima Agarwal* Lifetime Achievement Award - Healthcare CSR: Dr. Bharat Shah* Excellence in Healthcare Leadership Award: Dr. Lalit Verma* Healthcare Personality of the Year - Exceptional Leadership in Patient Experiences: Dr. P Balachandran Menon* Jury's Choice Award: Dr. Neerav Goyal* Women Leadership Award in Healthcare: Dr. Mamta Muranjan* Best Healthcare Impact Ambassador:* Kapil Dev* Sonu Sood* Shilpa Shetty* Sushanth Anumolu* Manoj Bajpai* Ayushmann Khurrana

Gold Winners in Pharma Categories:

* Excellence in Capacity Building, Pharma: Neeraj Kumar, Takeda Gold Winners in Hospital Categories:

* Best Customer Service In Healthcare: Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai* Best Hospital - Organ and Liver Transplant Care: Christian Medical College, Vellore* Best Healthcare Awareness Programs: Apollo Hospital Indraprastha, Delhi* Excellence in Patient Assistance Service: Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta, Bengaluru* Best Cancer Care Hospital: HCG, Bengaluru* Best Hospital - Neurology Care: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi* Best Hospital - Pediatric Care: NH SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai Gold Winners in Doctor Excellence Awards:

* Commendable contributions in Rare Disease patient care in the Public Hospital Category: Dr. Sangeeta Ravat Individual Recognitions:

* Women Leadership Award in Healthcare: Dr. Ratna Dua Puri

(www.impactguru.com)

Incubated at Harvard Innovation Labs USA in 2014, ImpactGuru.com is India's leading online medical fundraising platform which raises money for medical expenses for critical illnesses/diseases such as cancer, transplants, accidents, and rare diseases, etc. It aggregates a large number of online payments to allow any individual requiring financial assistance to raise funds for any social cause. With a donor community of over 30 lakhs, ImpactGuru.com has helped over 50,000+ patients and has impacted almost 5 lakh lives. ImpactGuru.com has been awarded & recognized by esteemed industry bodies nationally and globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)