New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a mega public rally in Punjab's Moga on March 14, in what is being seen as a significant political development ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

According to top BJP sources, the rally may serve as a formal launch of the party's campaign in the state. Amit Shah is expected to address party workers, local leadership, and supporters, outlining the political roadmap and strategy for the upcoming elections.

Sources indicate that Killi Chahal village has been selected as the rally venue, from where the Home Minister may sound the bugle for the 2027 electoral battle. The location has reportedly been chosen with strategic considerations in mind.

Moga is situated in Punjab's politically crucial Malwa region, which accounts for the largest share of Assembly seats in the state and often plays a decisive role in determining the electoral outcome. Political observers note that strong performance in Malwa is essential for any party aiming to form a government in Punjab.

Party leaders from across Punjab, along with senior state and national functionaries, are expected to attend the rally. The event is likely to focus on governance issues, development initiatives, law and order, and outreach to farmers, youth, and industry stakeholders.

With political activity intensifying in Punjab, the rally is expected to energise the party cadre and signal the beginning of an active campaign phase in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Shah on Thursday paid tribute to Veer Savarkar, calling him an "unparalleled warrior" and acknowledging his significant contributions to India's freedom struggle. Speaking at the inauguration of Border Out Posts 'Leti' and 'Indarwa', as well as the e-unveiling and e-foundation laying of various Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) projects, Shah said that Savarkar's writings inspired a wave of patriotism across the nation. (ANI)

