New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/Oswaal Books): As the CBSE Board exams are underway and you are a student preparing for your CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams, you might be wondering how to give the best shot.

If so, you need to know about this exciting way of learning and gaining more expertise over the process through question banks! Though CBSE has launched the Syllabus for the session 2022-23, Question banks has also been released for the students of classes 10th & 12th for the CBSE academic year 2022-2023.

There are many question banks available in the book shops as per the latest exam pattern issued by the CBSE.

CBSE Question Bank Class 10th & 12th 2022-2023 are prepared by following the way set by the authorities; these question banks can give the students deep insights into how will their question paper would look like.

Benefits of CBSE Question Bank Class 10th & 12th 2022-202:

With students toiling hard to prepare for their board exams, as this is one of the most crucial steps towards their bright future, it is essential to be acquainted with how to deal with the same in the most effective and efficient ways.

One of the best ways to help the students put forth their best foot forward is by excelling through the best use of the question bank. If you want to ponder upon how this can help you scale the wisdom ladder, follow the steps given below:

1. Holistic Approach:

You will systematically learn everything with a holistic approach put forth by the question banks. This will help you to understand concepts better and clear doubts at an early stage itself.

Using these updated Question banks, you can also see questions from previous years' papers printed alongside new questions from this year's set. It provides you with a clear picture of the entire subject and its various aspects.

At the same time, it will help you to focus on the most critical parts. This allows students to understand the concept better and study it in depth.

This will give you an advantage over other students who may not have access to old question papers or don't know how to find them online. For better understanding and learning, students can also approach Oswaal CBSE Question Bank Class 10 & 12 | Solved Paper Chapter-wise | For Exams 2022-2023 where students will get different benefits like:

* CBSE Question Bank Class 10 2022-23 are based on latest & full syllabus

* The CBSE Question Bank Class 10 2022-23 Includes Term 1 Exam paper 2021+Term II CBSE Sample paper+ Latest Topper Answers

* The CBSE Books Class 10 2022 -23 comprises Revision Notes: Chapter wise & Topic wise

* The CBSE Question Bank Class 10 2022-23 includes Exam Questions: Includes Previous Years Board Examination questions (2013-2021)

* It includes CBSE Marking Scheme Answers: Previous Years' Board Marking scheme answers (2013-2020)

*The CBSE Question Bank Class 10 2022-23 includes Toppers Answers: Latest Toppers' handwritten answers sheets

Exam Oriented Prep Tools

* Commonly Made Errors & Answering Tips to avoid errors and score improvement

* Mind Maps for quick learning

* Concept Videos for blended learning

* The CBSE Question Bank Class 10& 12 2022-23 includes Academically Important (AI) look out for highly expected questions for the upcoming exams

2. Improved Concept Clarity:

The second benefit of using the updated question banks as per the revised pattern for the academic year 2022-2023 is that it allows you to understand concepts better. Question banks help students to learn the concepts better by providing them various range of questions on the same topic or topic area.

This helps them develop an in-depth understanding of the concept and improve their ability to answer questions based on that concept in exams. Thus, it offers you an increased vision of the critical aspects of different chapters.

You can refer back to them whenever needed during preparation as they are all well-organized in one place. The questions are also written clearly and concisely, making it easier for students to comprehend when answering on the final day.

3. Time management:

Using Question banks is a handy tool for time management because it allows students to practice answering questions under time constraints, which improves their speed at answering questions and reduces their chances of making errors during exams or interviews due to lack of time management skills. Once you solve some question banks as per the pattern launched by the CBSE, you will feel a bit similar when you sit in the exam hall to answer.

We're confident that these benefits will help you ace your CBSE 2023exams and get into the desired stream or college. All the best for your exams!

