PNN

New Delhi [India], June 11: Incense Media - India's leading B2B media hub for the incense and fragrance industry has rescheduled its flagship event, the 10th International Agarbatti & Perfume Expo 2025, to June 15-16, 2025, at Yashoobhoomi - India International Convention and Expo Centre, Dwarka, New Delhi.

Also Read | Nita Ambani Brings the NMACC Exhibition to the City of New York, Inspiring Creativity and Culture.

The two-day mega expo will bring together around 150 companies, over 8,000 trade visitors, and delegates from more than 10 countries, making it India's largest platform for the Incense, Fragrance, and Puja Samagri sectors. It will be a key destination for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and allied industries to connect and explore business opportunities.

The expo will showcase innovations in aromatic products, machinery, packaging, and logistics, with a special focus on Puja Samagri, enhancing its cultural relevance. The event is backed by Affarom (Title Sponsor), Hari Darshan (Main Sponsor), DevDarshan (Power Sponsor), and co-sponsors like Delta Dhoop, Aromatika, JB Fragrances, Lawhiff Fragrances, Ashapura Aromas, Laxmi Products and others. Rohit Seth, President of Sugandh Vyapaar Sangh has extended strong support.

Also Read | Bonnie Blue aka Tia Emma Billinger Top 7 Controversies: Unpacking the Adult Star's Scandalous Moments and OnlyFans Content.

Incense Media's founder Deepak Goyal said, "This is more than a rescheduling; it's a reaffirmation of our values and a bigger-than-ever platform for industry growth. We aim to create a massive opportunity for the industry to scale up and tap into new markets."

For more details on Delhi Agarbatti & Perfume Expo 2025,

Visit www.incensemedia.in

Contact +91 9549404000 / +91 9950360444.Email: info@incensemedia.in | incensemediajpr@gmail.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)