Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: The India 2030 Leadership Conclave has announced its 9th Annual Edition, scheduled to take place on 6th April 2026 at the ITC Maratha, Sahar, Mumbai. Over the years, the conclave has established itself as a credible leadership platform bringing together influential voices from business, policy, innovation, sustainability, sports, entertainment, and the social sector to deliberate on India's evolving growth narrative.

Formerly celebrated as the Brand Vision Summit, the platform evolved its identity from the last edition to the India 2030 Leadership Conclave to better reflect its focus on the nation's long-term strategic milestones.

The upcoming edition will feature a high-level agenda, including

- India's Trillion-Dollar Leap: Building the Next Growth Supercycle: A discussion on how enterprises across infrastructure, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and technology are driving India's next phase of expansion.- Leadership at Scale: Trust, Legacy & Reinvention in a Changing India: An intimate conversation on building enduring institutions while adapting to rapid change.- The Future-Ready Enterprise: Innovation, Talent & Competitive Advantage: Exploring how organizations leverage strategic differentiation to stay resilient.- Building Brands That Endure: Consumer Trust in the India of Tomorrow: A discussion on credibility and brand longevity in a competitive marketplace.- Grand Awards Night: The India 2030 Business & Brand Excellence Awards & Hall of Fame, honoring brands and individuals for their contribution to India's growth story.

India 2030 Leadership Conclave also serves as the high-impact launchpad for 'India 2030: The Power Chair,' with the stage set for an initial series of 15-minute 'Agenda-Setting' sessions featuring the nation's most formidable business minds. These focused dialogues will act as the catalyst for a year-round, full-length podcast series, evolving into comprehensive 60-minute deep-dives into the mechanics of leadership and future-proofing. As a permanent digital property, The Power Chair is destined to become the definitive platform featuring the most powerful voices in India--leaders who are not just observing the 2030 vision but actively architecting it. This inaugural cohort will establish the foundation for what will be the country's premier high-stakes leadership narrative, bridging the gap between momentary insight and generational legacy.

Over the past nine years, the India 2030 Leadership Conclave has been instrumental in honoring several of the country's most respected names from business and industry, including Niranjan Hiranandani (Hiranandani Group), Manoj Menda (RMZ Corp), Irfan Razack (Prestige Group), Sudha Murthy (Infosys Foundation), Madan Mohanka (Tega Industries), Amit Burman (Dabur), Dr. Raghupati Singhania (JK Group), and Harish Kohli (Acer India).

The platform has also seen attendance from prominent leaders and public figures from policy, sports, and entertainment, including Anurag Thakur, Suresh Prabhu, Kartik Aaryan, Kapil Sharma, Vidya Balan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gaur Gopal Das, Smriti Mandhana, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, R. Madhavan, and Anupam Kher, reflecting the conclave's cross-sector relevance and national stature.

Across its previous editions, the conclave has drawn participation from over 400 leading organisations, including brands such as Reliance Securities, Hiranandani Group, RMZ Group, Prestige Constructions, Acer India, Herbalife India, Vedanta Aluminium, Nykd by Nykaa, Puma, Bajaj Allianz, PhonePe, TATA AIA Life Insurance, Canon India, Uber, Godrej Appliances, JK Tyres, Kent RO, Wakefit, DTDC etc.

About India 2030 Leadership Conclave

The India 2030 Leadership Conclave is a flagship leadership platform focused on facilitating credible dialogue around India's growth journey while recognising excellence across sectors. The platform convenes influential stakeholders from business, government, sports, entertainment, and the social sector to engage in future-oriented conversations that shape India's leadership narrative.

About NexBrands Inc.

NexBrands Inc. is an integrated marketing communications company specialising in leadership forums, large-scale events, content platforms, and strategic brand communication. NexBrands Inc curates and produces high-impact platforms that bring together influential stakeholders through thoughtful curation, compelling storytelling, and outcome-driven engagement.

