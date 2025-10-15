New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Over the next five years, India aims to double its agricultural and agri-based exports and open new global markets for Indian rice, Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said in a video message, "Over the next 5 years, we aim to reform and modernize the public distribution system, double Agri and Agri based exports and open new global markets for Indian rice," he noted.

Joshi added that while India is expanding its presence in global markets, protecting its citizens through a strong public distribution system will continue to be a top priority.

Congratulating Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) for organizing Bharat International Rice Conference (BRIC) 2025, Joshi said, "The Bharat International Rice Conference 2025 will be a major milestone in our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, with our farmers and consumers at the heart of this vision."

The minister also outlined the government's long-term plan to strengthen the country's position as a global leader in the rice trade. He said that the focus will remain on ensuring quality, safety, and affordability across the food supply chain, from farms to consumers.

"India is not only the largest producer and a leading exporter of rice but also a nation deeply committed to ensuring food and nutrition security for every household," Joshi added.

The minister said that the government is determined to uphold the highest standards of quality and promote transparency through improved systems of traceability and labelling. He said these measures will also support the growth of sustainable, value-added rice products.

Outlining the government's upcoming initiatives, Joshi said the ministry plans to reform and modernize the public distribution system, strengthen export infrastructure, and create new opportunities for farmers. "Our approach is farmer-first and consumer-centric, ensuring that growth in exports goes hand in hand with the prosperity of the farmers and food security for all," he said.

He urged all stakeholders to "dream big and plan boldly" to realize India's potential in the global agri-market. (ANI)

