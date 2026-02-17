New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia held a high-level meeting on Tuesday with Jack Chambers, Ireland's Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform, and Digitalisation.

The discussions centred on strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations by leveraging their shared status as innovation-driven democracies. The meeting served as a platform to showcase India's rapid technological transformation and to identify new avenues for deeper cooperation in the digital economy.

During the interaction, Minister Scindia highlighted the monumental shifts in India's digital landscape over the last decade. He briefed the Irish delegation on the success of India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), which includes the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

He further elaborated on the country's aggressive 5G expansion and the ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide through rural broadband initiatives. Minister Scindia emphasised that these advancements are the bedrock of a future-ready partnership between the two countries.

In a statement following the meeting, Scindia shared insights into the diverse range of emerging technologies discussed, noting that the two nations are looking towards the next frontier of innovation. The Minister noted that they explored deeper cooperation in Quantum Communications, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and regulatory innovation.

Expressing optimism about the collaboration, he posted on his X account, "A pleasure to meet Mr. Jack Chambers, Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Ireland today. We discussed India's transformative digital journey, from DPI, UPI and DBT to 5G expansion and explored deeper cooperation in Quantum Communications, AI, regulatory innovation and rural broadband."

The meeting also touched upon international cooperation within the framework of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). India is actively seeking global support for its bid to host the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in 2030 (PP-2030), a move that would solidify its position as a global leader in telecommunications policy. By seeking Ireland's endorsement, India aims to build a consensus among democratic nations to lead the global digital discourse toward inclusive and ethical technological growth.

"Also sought Ireland's support for India's candidature at the @ITU, including our proposal to host PP-2030. India and Ireland, as dynamic innovation-driven democracies, can build a strong and future-ready digital partnership," he tweeted. (ANI)

