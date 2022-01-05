Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vikram Sinha has recently been announced as the Chief Executive Officer of PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk.

With this, Vikram has joined a growing list of Indian-origin executives who have taken up top roles in some of the world's biggest companies in recent years. In September 2021, Indosat Ooredoo and Tri Indonesia merged together under the name PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison) to provide telecommunication services.

Vikram is a telecommunications industry veteran who spent about 10 years with telecommunications company Bharti Airtel in India and Africa, before moving to the Ooredoo Group.

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk offers data communication, broadband, messaging, voice calling, roaming, and networking services. Serving consumers and businesses across Indonesia, the company aims to deliver the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Sources close to Vikram Sinha quipped, "For long now, Indians have been playing a focal role in the success of technology powerhouses globally. Vikram leading the operations at PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk, is a huge testament to that trajectory and pride of India. This is an exciting period for the telecommunications sector, which is undergoing significant changes, and Vikram's experience will surely contribute to making the company achieve a good turnover in the years to come."

Previously, In the Ooredoo Group, Vikram was placed in several countries. In his position as Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo in 2017, Vikram was posted in the Maldives. Then moved to Myanmar in 2018 still in the same position. After serving in the market, Vikram had to carry out his duties and was transferred to Indonesia as Director & Chief Operating Officer of Indosat Ooredoo in 2019.

Indosat Ooredoo (IDX: ISAT), a member of Ooredoo Group, is building Indonesia's leading digital telco, enabling access and greater connectivity for everybody and every business. Indosat Ooredoo aspires to enrich the lives of Indonesians in the digital world. The Company reported 60 million mobile customers as of 1Q 2021 and operates 66,313 4G BTS covers nearly 90% of the population.

Listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CK Hutchison) is a multinational conglomerate committed to innovation and technology with businesses spanning the globe. With operations in about 50 countries and 300,000 employees worldwide, CK Hutchison has four core businesses - ports and related services, retail, infrastructure and telecommunications.

CK Hutchison reported a turnover of approximately HKD404 billion (US$52 billion) for the year ended 31 December 2020.

For more information, please visit www.ckh.com.hk.

