Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22: As India prepares to celebrate its most luminous festival, Surreal Global stands at the heart of these celebrations, transforming cities and communities with installations that embody the very spirit of storytelling, togetherness, and light.

Across the country, every space is coming alive with spectacular festive illuminations crafted by Surreal. These immersive experiences reflect Surreal's unmatched ability to merge craftsmanship, innovation and emotion thereby connecting people through shared wonder and joy.

"At Surreal, Diwali is not just a festival, it is our canvas," says Rahul Soni, Founder of Surreal Global. "Every installation we create tells a story, rooted in tradition yet imagined for today.

Our vision has always been to celebrate the vibrant, diverse, and deeply emotional essence of India through the spaces we design."

From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the festive lanes of Delhi and beyond, Surreal's installations are redefining how India experiences Diwali. Their signature blend of contemporary artistry and cultural depth has made them synonymous with festive decor on a national scale. From intricate patterns, larger-than-life forms, to grand illuminated gateways, Surreal ensures that each creation feels authentic, meaningful, and truly Surreal!

Each Surreal takeover captures the collective emotion of the season, blending traditional motifs with a modern design language to create spaces that inspire connection and awe.

This year, Surreal Global's creative footprint could be seen across India's most iconic destinations, each project reflecting a distinct story of culture, craftsmanship, and contemporary design.

At Jio World Drive, Surreal headlined the decor with an evocative curation inspired by India's folk-art heritage. The installation is an artistic interpretation of how India's roots can find new expression in modern spaces.

For Armani's 'Diwali Edit' at Phoenix Palladium, the design drew from the brand's global aesthetic while quietly nodding to the Diwali spirit. The result was a space where global fashion and Indian festivity met in quiet harmony.

At Anand Jewels in Indore, Bhopal and Raipur, Surreal transformed the brand's facade into a spectacle, a towering 45-foot peacock installation shimmering in jewel tones. The structure, both grand and symbolic, celebrated prosperity and grace, two values that define both the festival and the brand.

Surreal's festive footprint has reached Singapore with Changi Airport's Diwali decor across all terminals. The installation translated the warmth of Indian celebration into a global context, using light, color, and form to welcome travellers with the spirit of Diwali.

Ameya Kankonkar, Co-founder of Surreal Global, adds: India's celebrations evolve with every season, yet their essence remains unchanged. At Surreal Global, we celebrate that timeless spirit through design and light, from cities across the nation to our Diwali showcase at Singapore Airport, where India's artistry met the world.

As Surreal Global expands its creative horizons, it remains guided by one simple vision: to make the world see celebration not just as decor, but as an experience of meaning and beauty.

About Surreal Global

Surreal Global is South Asia's leading experiential decor and design studio, specializing in transforming spaces into unforgettable visual experiences. From festive displays and seasonal transformations to large-scale public installations and brand activations, Surreal blends art, innovation, and cultural insight to create emotionally intelligent designs that inspire and endure. With in-house creative and production capabilities and a global vision rooted in storytelling, Surreal continues to illuminate the world--one celebration at a time.

