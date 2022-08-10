New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): With around 420 million active online gamers and a 500-million-strong digitally native population aged between 15-35 India is set to become one of the fastest growing markets globally.

Eminent industry leaders and stakeholders convened to discuss the future roadmap of the gaming industry in India. The next phase of growth for gaming in India driven by accelerating adoption of 5G, Cloud Gaming, Gamification, and Mobile Gaming devices among others was outlined on the sidelines of the 2nd Edition of the India Gaming Conclave 2022, by Konnect Worldwide Business Media, today.

The conclave outlined the industry's vision for 2022 and beyond, with an eye on global and domestic trends, as well as India's potential to disrupt the global industry in the near future. IGC 2022 witnessed participation from industry experts, innovators, gaming publishers, OEM's, developers, gamers, influencers, and analysts, who welcomed the opportunity to share their insights, learnings, and expertise.

The event themed 'Getting Ready For The New Normal - The Gaming Industry In 2022 - What Next...' was supported by industry partners including MediaTek, Gamezop, Techarc and All India Gaming Federation.

"The India Gaming Conclave has been a wonderful experience aimed at setting the context for Indian gaming and creating the roadmap for the future of the explosive industry. As one of the fastest-growing sectors in India, gaming is a major focus area for MediaTek and our consistent collaboration with OEMs has birthed some of the most innovative gaming smartphones in the country. Looking forward, our R&D teams are working towards fostering newer advancements in MediaTek HyperEngine Gaming Technologies and we await the power of 5G to unlock the full potential of Indian gaming," said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

In-depth knowledge sessions included discussion on 5G, Cloud Gaming and Innovations in Smartphones & Devices - Drivers of Gaming Revolution in India; India Focussed Innovations in Gaming Infrastructure; Gamification - A Powerful Tool to Engage, Monetise & Grow Revenues; and Taking Gaming to the Next Level Thru Investments & Partnerships. Industry leaders present at the summit included MediaTek India, Gamezop, All India Gaming Federation, Gameloft, Winzo, OPPO, Newgen Gaming, Loco, POCO India, Apar Games,T-HUB, Xtendr, Lumikai among others.

"The 2nd Edition of India Gaming Conclave was a melting pot of myriad standpoints from the Indian gaming fraternity. The organisers did a fantastic job in bringing together prolific panelists from across the gaming spectrum. There couldn't have been a better forum to introduce our new product, Quizzop, to the industry. Gamezop and Quizzop are glad to have participated towards this year's event in a small capacity, and we will look to do that again in the coming years. We are going back enriched with the discussions that panned out today, and are glad we got to meet old friends and new," said Gaurav Agarwal, Co-founder Gamezop.

"We are excited to be a part of India's Gaming Conclave and share the platform with eminent gaming enthusiasts and leaders. The gaming industry is today driven by both casual and heavy gamers and is one of the fastest growing industries in India. As per KPMG, India is currently home to 430-460 million gamers that showcases the growing popularity and following amongst the youth. A powerful processor is the soul of a smartphone and continue to be a major decision making factor for a user. We are confident that powerful processors like MediaTek Helio G99 will bring a revolution in the gaming smartphone industry. The relationship between POCO and MediaTek spans over years and we will continue to work together to deliver best in segment devices for our consumers. At POCO India, our endeavour is to support and offer an elated gaming experience to heavy as well casual gamers," said Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India.

"The gaming industry in India is growing at a healthy pace, due to an increased adoption of advanced gaming technologies, enhanced adoption among consumers, and significant rising demand for mobile gaming. With the increasing popularity and demand, India is likely to become a global hub for gaming in the near future," said Anurag Khurana, Founder and CEO, Newgen Gaming.

Aman Khanna, Founder & Director, Konnect Worldwide Business Media, added, "Industry has realized the importance of Physical in Person Meets in the Pandemic. The 2nd edition of India Gaming Conclave further cemented our resolve in designing quality platforms to empower industry leaders in terms of interacting, connecting and exchanging ideas - thereby leading to a positive change. This year witnessed participation of 150 plus participants from marquee devices ecosystem & E-sports & gaming companies & publishers. The forum was successful in highlighting future emerging innovations in gaming industry in India. We are thankful to the industry for the overwhelming support to India Gaming Conclave."

Moreover, Online gaming has been growing exponentially in India mainly driven by the adoption of online gaming especially mobile gaming, an increase in professional gaming events and e-sports, better infrastructure, connectivity and availability of technologically advanced devices. The latest Sequoia India and BCG report says that India's gaming industry is generating USD 1.5 billion in revenue and is expected to triple to over USD 5 billion by 2025, on the back of the 'mobile first' phenomenon.

