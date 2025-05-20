New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Union Minister Manohar Lal, who led the Indian Delegation for the BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting hosted in Brasilia this week, highlighted energy security as one of the most pressing current challenges and emphasized the need to strengthen BRICS cooperation to ensure economic stability and sustainability, as well as to promote equitable access to energy resources globally.

The Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive energy future and lauded Brazil's leadership under the theme, 'Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.'

He further emphasised the critical role of energy security, access, and affordability in advancing global development goals.

Minister Manohar Lal showcased India's rapid progress in clean energy highlighting some of the key achievements, including a 90 per cent increase in electricity capacity over the past decade, reaching 475 GW in 2025 and targeting 900 GW by 2032; becoming the world's third-largest producer of solar and wind energy; marching fast towards achieving Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs); achieving a 20 per cent ethanol blending milestone, advancing biofuel adoption and emissions reduction; investing in smart grids, advanced metering infrastructure, and an expanded transmission network, including the Green Energy Corridor; setting ambitious goals for green hydrogen and nuclear energy, including a 100 GW nuclear capacity target by 2047.

He also emphasised the role of the Global Biofuels Alliance in advancing cooperation in the biofuels sector and underscored India's commitment to energy efficiency through innovative programs such as the Energy Conservation Sustainable Buildings Code, rooftop solar initiatives, and efficient appliance standards.

He underscored the vital role of fossil fuels in the global energy mix--especially for developing countries--and urged greater cooperation to promote their cleaner and efficient use through technologies such as coal gasification, carbon capture and storage, and green chemical innovations.

In conclusion, Minister Manohar Lal extended an invitation to the BRICS nations to participate in the next BRICS Energy Gathering, scheduled for 2026 in India, reaffirming the country's commitment to leading the energy agenda for the Global South.

During the meeting in Brasilia, the BRICS Energy Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening energy security and advancing UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7), focusing on universal electricity access, clean cooking, and tackling energy poverty. They emphasized the need for just, inclusive, and balanced energy transitions in response to climate change.

They reaffirmed the goal to double energy efficiency by 2030 and emphasized enhanced cooperation and knowledge sharing among BRICS nations. (ANI)

