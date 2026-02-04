PNN

Samana (Punjab) [India], February 4: Para sports in India achieved a major milestone today as Yogesh Shelly was officially appointed Director of Para Athlete Development & Special Programs, India Para Powerlifting, a unit of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). The official appointment letter was issued by IRS JP Singh, Chairman of India Para Powerlifting, in the presence of Satya Prakash Sangwan, Vice President, Paralympic Committee of India.

Adding to the significance of the day, a new Para Powerlifting office was opened in Samana, Patiala, under the leadership of Yogesh Shelly. The office was formally inaugurated jointly by IRS JP Singh and Satya Prakash Sangwan, marking an important step towards strengthening grassroots infrastructure and support for para athletes in the region. This office is expected to serve as a hub for training, guidance, and coordination for para athletes from nearby districts and states.

Speaking at the inauguration, IRS JP Singh emphasised the importance of local-level infrastructure and strong leadership in identifying talent and supporting athletes. Satya Prakash Sangwan also highlighted the role of such initiatives in building inclusive platforms and providing better opportunities for para athletes to excel at national and international levels.

Yogesh Shelly expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and said that, as Director of Para Athlete Development & Special Programs, his focus will remain on athlete welfare, talent identification, and developing structured programs to strengthen para powerlifting in India.

The appointment and the office inauguration were widely appreciated by sports officials, athletes, and local supporters, who called it a landmark step towards inclusive sports growth and a brighter future for para powerlifting in India.

