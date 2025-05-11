New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): India is expected to double its market share from 6 per cent in 2024 to 12 per cent in the UK's readymade garments (RMG) imports, translating into an incremental annual export opportunity of around USD 1.1-1.2 billion in the near to medium term, according to CareEdge Ratings.

On May 6, India and the UK successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that will open up massive export opportunities for many labour-intensive sectors in India. The Commerce Ministry said that 99 per cent of Indian exports will benefit from zero duty.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Series Display Size Tipped: Check Expected Specifications and Features of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The ready-made garment (RMG) sector accounted for around USD 525 billion in the global textile and RMG trade in 2024. Major markets include the European Union (EU), the United States of America (USA), the UK, Japan, Canada, and South Korea, which accounted for nearly 44 per cent of global imports.

The UK is among the top five RMG markets, with imports of around USD 20 billion in 2024.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch El Clasico Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Careedge said India currently exports nearly USD 1.2 billion of RMG to the UK out of its total exports of USD 15-16 billion.

The rating agency said countries such as Bangladesh, Turkey, Cambodia, and Italy enjoy duty-free access to the UK market, while Vietnam and Pakistan benefit from lower to zero tariffs.

"The India-UK FTA is a game changer for India's RMG sector, creating a level-playing field vis-a-vis key competing nations for accessing the nearly USD 20 billion RMG market of the UK, CareEdge said.

According to CareEdge, India now has a clear 12 per cent duty advantage over China, which holds the largest market share in the UK's RMG imports.

"China has lost its market share in the past few years, and it is expected to continue losing its share in the UK's RMG market due to its declining competitiveness, backed by rising labour costs and the 'China Plus One' sourcing strategy adopted by global apparel brands and retailers," said the rating agency.

Additionally, socio-political uncertainties in Bangladesh may also lead apparel brands and retailers with a significant presence in the country to diversify their sourcing, benefiting India.

Recovery in overall RMG demand from the UK, with moderating inflation and interest rates, along with India's increased competitiveness post-duty removal and continued favourable policy regimes in India, such as the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) park and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, is expected to aid the sector in grabbing these additional export opportunities, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)