New Delhi, May 11: Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series is rumoured to launch in September 2025, with reports suggesting an announcement window might be between September 11 and September 13, during the company's fall event. Apple may reportedly discontinue the "Plus" model and launch a brand-new model called the iPhone 17 "Air" instead. The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to include four models, like the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Among these, the newly rumoured iPhone 17 Air is likely to replace the previous iPhone Plus model, which is said to be the slimmest iPhone from Apple. The iPhone 17 series is expected to feature design changes, enhanced cameras, and new screen sizes. iPhone 17 series price is also expected to increase compared to its predecessor. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch on May 13, Will Feature Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection for Durability; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features

As per reports, Apple may bring 120Hz ProMotion displays to all iPhone 17 models, a feature previously limited to the Pro models. The entire lineup is likely to use LTPO OLED panels, which could also allow support for always-on display. The standard iPhone 17 is expected to come with a slightly larger 6.3-inch display while maintaining a design close to the iPhone 16. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be ultra-thin, possibly 5.5mm in thickness and may feature a 6.6-inch display.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro Max model might offer a 6.9-inch display. Reports indicate that the standard iPhone 17 and the new iPhone 17 Air could be powered by Apple’s A19 chip. The iPhone Pro models are likely to run on the A19 Pro chip. The iPhone 17 is likely to feature a triple camera setup, which is said to include a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air is said to be Apple’s thinnest phone yet at 5.5mm and may come with a single 48MP rear camera along with a 24MP front-facing camera.

The iPhone 17 Pro could see camera enhancements, which may reportedly feature a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera that might support 3.5x optical zoom and up to 7x lossless zoom. Its front camera is expected to be 24MP. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may come with a triple 48MP setup, which may be a wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lens possibly with Tetraprism technology and a 24MP front camera. Realme GT 7T Launch on May 27, Design Revealed; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India (Expected)

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to start at INR 89,900 for the base model. The iPhone 17 Air might be priced at around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro could be launched at INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to be priced at INR 1,64,900.

