New Delhi, April 25: India has till date retrieved 251 antiquities from different countries, and of which 238 have been brought back home since 2014. The metal idol of Lord Hanuman that was stolen from a Vishnu Temple, Shri Varatharaja Perumal, Pottaveli Vellur from Ariyalur Dist in Tamil Nadu was just handed over to the Indian Embassy in Australia, Union Minister For Culture G Kishan Reddy tweeted, attaching the picture of the idol.

The idol was stolen back in the Chola Period (14th -15th century). Sharing Reddy's tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "We are constantly working towards ensuring our prized heritage comes back home." PM Narendra Modi in Kerala: People Shower Flower Petals on Prime Minister During His Roadshow in Kochi (Watch Videos).

According to the central government, the Archaeological Survey of India is constantly making its best efforts to retrieve the antiquities which have been taken away from the country in violation of the Antiquates and Art Treasure Act, 1972. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Aggressively Campaign in State Till May 7.

The ASI is constantly making its best efforts through Indian Missions abroad for retrieval of illegally exported antiquities. Efforts are made to retrieve such antiquities as and when they surface in foreign countries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)