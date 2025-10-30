New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, held in Delhi on Thursday, brought together key stakeholders from the rice sector, highlighting India's growing leadership in the global rice trade and its focus on technology-driven improvements and farmer empowerment.

Speaking exclusively to ANI during the event, Abhishek Dev, Chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), said that the conference is an amalgamation of all the stakeholders in the rice sector.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 25 New E-Buses at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Launches Green Mobility Drive for Tourists (Watch Video).

"We have 5,000 plus exporters, 5,000 plus farmers, and around 3,500 plus exporters and millers. Then we have the international buyers and all stakeholder departments coming together to ensure that our rice is showcased to the world," he said.

Dev added that the event aims to ensure that stakeholders such as farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and exporters join the export value chain so that realisation for farmers increases with time.

Also Read | Delivery 'Scam': Bengaluru Techie Gets Tile Piece Instead of Samsung Z Fold Mobile Phone Worth INR 1.85 Lakh Through Amazon App.

"We also want to make farmers aware of quality requirements and the needs of international buyers so that production aligns with global demand," he said.

A key highlight of the event was the inauguration of a first-of-its-kind AI-based rice sorting machine. Explaining its significance, Dev said,

"A Rice E line has different stages and steps. Initially, multiple machines were needed for different purposes like sorting and reading, which occupied a lot of space and required more manual work. With this combined machine, all activities can be done in a single area."

He noted that the new integrated system uses less area, requires less manpower, and delivers better output. "The combined cost of the machine is also lesser than the total of individual machines used earlier," he added.

Dev further highlighted that India has seen a good increase in rice exports in terms of quantity and is now entering niche areas such as organic rice.

"Our traditional demand areas are the Gulf countries and Africa, but we are also targeting high-value markets like the European Union, the USA, Latin America, and the UK," he said.

Speaking about India's diverse rice varieties, Dev said, "We have around 17 plus GI varieties from all across the country -- from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. In India, we have thousands of varieties, each with its own unique characteristics."

He added that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) under the Ministry of Agriculture is developing new drought-resistant and low-pesticide rice varieties to improve yield and sustainability.

"The Government of India is providing many benefits to strengthen this sector. Through this event, we are showcasing India's technological advancements, diverse varieties, and commitment to quality in the global rice market," Dev said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)