New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): In a move to bolster economic engagement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, along with top dignitaries from EFTA nations, will inaugurate the EFTA Desk at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Monday.

The initiative aligns with Chapter 7 of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), signed on March 10, 2024.

The desk is envisioned as a dedicated platform to facilitate trade, investment, and business collaboration between India and EFTA nations--Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

The event will witness the presence of eminent EFTA representatives, including Helene Budliger Artieda, Swiss State Secretary; Tomas Norvoll, State Secretary of Trade and Industry, Norway; Martin Eyjolfsson, Permanent Secretary of State, Iceland; and Dominique Hasler, Minister of External Affairs, Education, and Sport, Liechtenstein.

Senior officials from the EFTA Secretariat, including Markus Schlagenhof, Deputy Secretary General, and David Sveinbhornsson, Senior Officer, will also be present.

Senior officials from India's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Department of Commerce (DOC) will address the gathering, outlining India's strategic vision for strengthening economic ties with EFTA nations.

The India-EFTA Dedicated Desk will serve as a one-stop facilitation centre for EFTA companies seeking to expand in India. It will provide market insights, regulatory guidance, business matchmaking opportunities, and support for navigating India's investment policies.

Following the inauguration, a high-level EFTA-India Business Roundtable will take place, bringing together over 100 leading businesses from both regions.

The discussions will center on key sectors such as Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences, Financial Services & Fintech, Mechanical & Electrical Engineering, Energy & Sustainability, Seafood & Maritime, Food Processing & Agritech.

The roundtable aims to explore avenues for joint ventures, investment partnerships, and technology collaborations under the TEPA framework. (ANI)

