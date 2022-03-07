New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/ATK): The alliance between the leading News channel's online platform and the #1 smart speaker brand comes to deliver the most factual updates to its viewers on the 3-episode special flagship show Trigger Point hosted by Preeti Chaudhary!

Fight for political supremacy in the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh, is one of the most anticipated events in India's political calendar.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6a Specifications Leaked via Geekbench: Report.

With all eyes glued to this political fervour unfolding ahead of the counting day, Indiatoday.in & Amazon Alexa alliance couldn't have come at a better time to deliver election broadcast in the digital arena.

As the 7 phases of polling nearly comes to an end and exit polls being around the corner, their unique content partnership comes at the crucial juncture in the most anticipated political festival of Hindi speaking belt of India -UP elections.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: PM Modi Speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin Over Ukraine Crisis; Moscow Says Humanitarian Corridors Open.

The partnership puts the focus on delivering most factual information and insightful analysis through 3 special episodes of our flagship show Trigger Point hosted by Preeti Chaudhary

VIDEO LINK

So stay up to date with the analysis best on Trigger Point and just ask Alexa for all the facts and real-time election results. Don't miss watching!

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)