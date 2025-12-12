Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): The India Today Group (ITG) marked a landmark milestone in its golden jubilee year with a special honour at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, where the Group's leadership performed the iconic Ceremonial Bell Ringing to celebrate 50 years of its pioneering presence in India's news media landscape.

ITG Chairman Aroon Purie, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director Kalli Purie, Group CEO Dinesh Bhatia, and NSE Managing Director & CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan jointly rang the ceremonial bell at the Exchange's Atrium, symbolising the Group's five-decade-long journey of journalism.

The moment held deep significance for the organisation. Reflecting on the occasion, the Chairman noted that "A nation's health depends upon its financial strength, and this strength has to be institutionalised," highlighting the critical role of strong institutions in nation-building.

The ceremony marked a proud chapter in India Today Group's 50-year legacy, underscoring its evolution from a pioneering print publication into one of India's most influential and diversified media networks.

According to the information available on the website of India Today Group, the company is India's most respected and diversified media conglomerate. Founded in 1975 in response to the Emergency, its entire ethos is underpinned by the central belief that an independent media is the bedrock of democracy.

The Group is known for its journalism across TV, print, and digital platforms, featuring major brands like India Today (English) and Aaj Tak (Hindi), with a aim to provide credible news and analysis, holding significant influence in India's media landscape for decades. (ANI)

