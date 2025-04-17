PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17: The highly anticipated India vs Sri Lanka Physical Disability (Standing) T20 Cricket Series is set to take centre stage in Bangalore from April 29th to May 5th, 2025. As the countdown begins, the tournament is drawing significant support from key stakeholders committed to fostering inclusivity in sports.

Also Read | 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: When is Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying in IST? How To Watch Live Streaming Online in India?.

This prestigious series, organised under the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and supported by Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment, is a testament to the growing recognition of adaptive cricket in India. It will provide a global platform for differently-abled cricketers, showcasing their skills and resilience at the highest level.

Sqn Ldr Abhai Pratap Singh (Retd.), expressing his support for Wilspoke's mission, stated:

Also Read | After Mitchell Starc’s No-Ball Controversy, Fan Highlights Vignesh Puthur’s Back-Foot No-Balls Went Undetected During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match; Raises Questions Over Umpiring Standards.

"Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment has been instrumental in driving the vision of inclusivity in cricket. Their unwavering dedication to promoting differently-abled cricket in India is commendable. This series is not just about competition; it is about breaking barriers, creating opportunities, and inspiring future generations of adaptive athletes."

The tournament will feature some of the best physically disabled (standing) cricketers from both India and Sri Lanka, competing in an electrifying series that celebrates sportsmanship, determination, and equality. With increasing corporate and community engagement, the series aims to set new benchmarks for adaptive cricket, opening doors for further development and professional opportunities for these athletes.

Wilspoke Sports & Entertainment: Driving the Future of Inclusive Sports

Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment remains steadfast in its mission to bridge gaps and create a truly inclusive sporting ecosystem. Their strategic efforts in organising international series like this reinforce their commitment to making cricket accessible for all, regardless of physical ability.

As a strategic partner, Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment will focus on:

* Promoting awareness through media, digital campaigns, and community outreach.

* Strengthening sponsorship and partnerships to provide financial and logistical support.

* Enhancing fan engagement by leveraging digital platforms and live streaming opportunities.

* Ensuring smooth event execution by supporting on-ground arrangements and marketing efforts.

Nishanth AJ, Founder & CEO of Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment, shared his thoughts:

"We are honoured to be part of this transformative event. At Wilspoke, we believe in the power of sports to unite and inspire. This series is a step towards making cricket truly inclusive, ensuring that every talented athlete gets the platform they deserve."

As excitement builds, cricket enthusiasts, corporate sponsors, and sports governing bodies are encouraged to join this transformative initiative. The India vs Sri Lanka Physical Disability T20 Series is more than just a tournament--it is a movement toward equality and empowerment in sports.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)