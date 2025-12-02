VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 2: Moe's Casa Mexicana™, the global evolution of the popular U.S. fast casual chain Moe's Southwest Grill®, is entering the Indian market with franchise partner Unify Foodworks. The brand's international flagship restaurant will celebrate with a grand opening on December 6, 2025, at Elan Miracle with a second location set to open at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj.

Also Read | Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Threatens To Stop Release of Pawan Kalyan's Films Over 'Insulting' Remark.

The grand opening celebration will kick off at 11 am with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a live mariachi performance. The first 50 guests will receive exclusive gift bags.

"We are thrilled to bring Moe's Casa Mexicana to New Delhi and make India our first international market," said Steven Yang, Senior Vice President, APAC at GoTo Foods, parent company of Moe's Casa Mexicana. "Unify Foodworks is an experienced operator that specializes in introducing innovative dining concepts to India, and we're proud to work with them to bring Moe's Casa Mexicana and Carvel across the region."

Also Read | Vijay’s TVK Rally Stampede Case: Supreme Court Committee Begins Three-Day Review in Karur on CBI Probe.

Spread across 139 sq. meters, the flagship restaurant features a vibrant, contemporary design with a welcoming atmosphere and new approaches to customer service. Moe's Casa Mexicana menu includes traditional Mexican classics such as Bowls, Burritos, Tacos and Nachos alongside localized adaptations, including vegetarian and customizable spice-level options. Guests can enjoy dine-in service, takeaway, or delivery.

"We are excited to introduce Moe's Casa Mexicana to New Delhi and provide guests with a destination for everyday flavourful, refreshing, wholesome meals that blend global flavors with local tastes," said Sumer Sethi, CEO of Unify Foodworks. "This launch is just the beginning, and we look forward to expanding Moe's to more communities across India."

Unify Foodworks also operates Carvel®, a leading ice cream brand. To learn more about Moe's Casa Mexicana, visit moes.co.in or Instagram @moes_india.

About Moe's Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe's® Founded in 2000 and based in the United States. Moe's Southwest Grill® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family - from bowls and burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. As of June 30, 2025, Moe's Southwest Grill had 580 locations within the United States.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)