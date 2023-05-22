Indian Achievers' Forum in association with CSR Times held a webinar to discuss and analyse the crux of the G20 Presidency

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/PNN): The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. On all significant international economic issues, it plays a significant role in forming and strengthening global architecture and governance. For the period of December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, India holds the G20's Presidency. The Prime Minister has stated that every Indian should be proud of their country for holding the G20 presidency during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The G20 meetings have already started in India, and we are working to set up 200 of them in 32 different industries at various places all over the country. The attendees of G20 summit have exclaimed appreciation on the inclusivity aspect of India's G20 Presidency.

On May 19, the Indian Achievers' Forum hosted a webinar to discuss the key aspects of the G20 presidency. Participants came from a wide range of businesses and domains. Few of the attendees were award winners as well. This online gathering emphasized on important areas like:

Also Read | PUBG Aka BGMI Is Back! Battlegrounds Mobile India Now Available for Download on Google Play Store for Android Devices, Check Strict Guidelines Issued by Krafton.

1. What benefits has the G20 presidency brought the Indian economy?

2. How ought India to utilise its G20 presidency in order to become a superpower?

Also Read | Aditya Singh Rajput Dies at 32: Did You Know He Had Played Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Son in His Acting Debut?.

3. What will India have accomplished as a nation at the conclusion of its G20 Presidency?

President of the Indian Achievers' Forum, Harish Chandra, gave the webinar's introductory comments. He gave a briefing on the significance and potential outcomes of the G20 Presidency. Dr Sudipta Narayan Roy, Chairman, National Ayush Task Force & Managing Committee Member, ASSOCHAM said "India being the largest market and open economy, can give a quite big leverage to the International market"

In its effort to honour those who have made outstanding contributions to nation-building, the Indian Achievers' Forum has recognised few achievers who have brought laurels in their respective field. These people, who represent a variety of industries and fields, have demonstrated the importance of actively contributing to the development of the nation. Few recipients of the Indian Achievers' Award include:

* Naman Kher, Head of Digital Transformation | Business Unit Head & Director, DISYS

* Ashwin Kavasseri Venkitaraman

* Ananya Birla, Founder, Chairperson and Director, Svatantra Microfinance Private Limited

* Abhishek Jamuar, Founder, Obeya Underpinnings LLP

* Sagar J. Nishar, Business Head, Finkurve Financial Services Limited (Arvog)

* Sivakumar Deivacikamani, Vice President, Cognizant

* Srinivas Venkata, Staff Data Engineer, Teradata Inc

* Ankita Rai, Managing Partner, Quardonbleu Solutions LLP

* Ameya Shastri Pothukuchi, Senior Product Manager, Microsoft

* Brindarica Bose, Artist

* Shalini Dinesh, Product Manager, Walmart

* Sharat Endapally, Head of Engineering, Totus Medicines Inc

* Sandeep Dinodiya, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Emiza

* Sunayana Subbiah, Founder / Chief Architect, DIUS Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

* Subbiah Sivasubramaniam, Founder / Chief Architect, DIUS Design Consultants Pvt Ltd

* Kundan Singh, Joint Director General , Military Engineer Services

* Sumedh Vilas Datar, Senior Software Engineer - Machine Learning

* Veena Upadhyay, Founder Secretary & Chief Executive, Srijani Foundation

* Ajay Reddy Yeruva, Senior Software Engineer, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers America Inc

* Preet Kukreja, Director of Population Health Initiatives, St. John's Episcopal Hospital

* Aparna Raman, Entrepreneur, Investor, Legal Policy Advisor & Writer

* Piyush Tripathi, Software Engineer (Tech Lead), Square Inc.

* Vijayasarathi Balasubramanian, Sr. Data Scientist

* Vivek Basavegowda Ramu, International Performance Testing Expert, AAITP

* Amal Babu, Data Engineering Delivery Lead, Senior Manager, Majid Al Futtaim

* Ninad Thakre, Director Marketing, Fortune4 Technologies

* Dr Debashish Roy, Senior Director, Accenture

* Maulik Yagnik, Head TSG N&S and DMTS Sr Member, Wipro Ltd.

The session came to a successful conclusion with the pledge to cooperate for India. The "G20" will serve as the basis for the theme of the next ground events organised by the Indian Achievers' Forum.

Webinar Link- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjAAm8cSn2w

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)