SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15: The Indian Culinary Academy (ICA), one of India's most reputed institutions for culinary and hospitality education, has announced a landmark international collaboration with Business and Hotel Management School (BHMS), Switzerland, and UCSI University, Malaysia. The partnership paves the way for Indian students to pursue global degree pathways in Culinary Arts, Hospitality, and International Gastronomy, marking a new era in cross-border culinary education.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Bharani Shankar EVICTED in Shocking Twist; Meet the Top 5 Contestants Battling It Out in Nagarjuna Akkineni-Hosted Show's Finale.

Under this collaboration, students who complete their professional culinary programs at Indian Culinary Academy will now have the opportunity to transfer credits and continue their Bachelor's degrees at BHMS in Switzerland or UCSI in Malaysia. The initiative allows Indian students to begin their education at home, gain a strong culinary foundation, and then seamlessly transition abroad for advanced studies, internships, and global exposure.

A Milestone in Global Culinary Education

Also Read | OPPO Reno 15c Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About New OPPO Smartphone Launched in China.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Antony Mahendran, Founder, CEO & Director of Indian Culinary Academy, said:

"Our mission has always been to make world-class culinary education accessible to Indian students. With this collaboration, we are opening doors to global career opportunities. Students can now start their culinary journey in Bengaluru, master the fundamentals of French and Continental cuisine, and complete their international degrees in world renowned institutions."

The collaboration strengthens ICA's position as a globally aligned culinary academy, recognized for its quality, innovation, and student success.

Building Global Chefs from India's Silicon City

Founded in 2011, Indian Culinary Academy has become a leading name in professional culinary training, offering specialized programs in French, Continental, and International Cuisine. The academy provides Diploma and Degree courses in Culinary Arts, Bakery & Patisserie, and Hotel Management, combining rigorous training with real-world exposure.

ICA is affiliated with:

* Institutes of Hospitality, London * Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) - NSDC India * World Association of Chefs' Societies (WACS)

These prestigious affiliations ensure that ICA's academic framework, teaching methodology, and assessments meet global standards of culinary and hospitality education.

"We focus on building global chefs -- professionals who understand both technique and culture," says Mr. Mahendran. "Our students are equipped to work in any kitchen in the world."

About the Partner Institutions

BHMS (Business & Hotel Management School), Switzerland, is among Europe's most renowned hospitality and culinary institutions. Located in Lucerne, it offers cutting-edge programs in hotel and business management, culinary arts, and international hospitality leadership.

UCSI University, Malaysia, is a top-ranked institution in Asia with a strong legacy in hospitality and tourism education. Its School of Hospitality & Tourism Management combines academic excellence with real-world exposure through partnerships with international hotel brands.

Through these collaborations, ICA students can pursue "2+1" or "1+2" study models, completing part of their studies in Bengaluru before transferring abroad for advanced specializations, internships, and final-year degree completion.

A Vision Rooted in Experience

Mr. Antony Mahendran, the visionary founder of ICA, brings over two decades of experience in both the hospitality industry and academic leadership. Prior to establishing the academy, he served as:

* Principal, ITM Institute of Hotel Management, Bengaluru * Head of Department, T. John College, Bengaluru * Assistant Director, FHRAI Institute of Hospitality Management, Delhi

His career reflects a deep commitment to skill-based education and global industry integration.

"We are building pathways for Indian students to succeed on the global stage," Mr. Mahendran explains. "Our students now have access to Swiss precision and Malaysian hospitality excellence -- while being trained in Bengaluru's vibrant culinary ecosystem."

Creating Global Opportunities for Indian Students

Through this collaboration, ICA students gain: * Dual certification from Indian and international universities. * Opportunities for internships and placements abroad. * Exposure to Swiss culinary techniques and Asian hospitality standards.* A chance to study internationally at a fraction of the usual cost.

The first batch of pathway students will commence their overseas programs in 2026, following orientation and advanced modules at ICA's Bengaluru campus.

Innovation, Sustainability, and Modern Learning

The Indian Culinary Academy combines traditional culinary education with modern innovation. Its state-of-the-art kitchens, digital learning systems, and AI-based simulation tools give students a realistic and technologically advanced training environment.

ICA also promotes sustainable cooking practices, farm-to-table sourcing, and waste reduction, aligning with global hospitality sustainability goals. The academy encourages students to blend Indian ingredients and regional flavors with French and Continental techniques -- creating globally appealing culinary innovation.

About Indian Culinary Academy

* Founded: 2011 * Founder, CEO & Director: Mr. Antony Mahendran * Headquarters: Bengaluru, India * Specialization: French, Continental & International Cuisine * Programs Offered: Culinary Arts, Bakery & Patisserie, Hotel Management* Affiliations: AHA-USA, Institutes of Hospitality (London), THSC-NSDC India, World Association of Chefs' Societies (WACS) * New Collaborations: BHMS Switzerland, UCSI Malaysia * Mission: To provide globally competitive culinary and hospitality education that blends Indian passion with international professionalism.

A New Chapter in Indian Culinary Education

The collaboration with BHMS Switzerland and UCSI Malaysia represents a major milestone for Indian Culinary Academy -- and for India's culinary education sector as a whole. It reflects a growing confidence in Indian talent and the academy's commitment to producing world-class professionals who can thrive in international kitchens.

As Mr. Antony Mahendran concludes: "The culinary world is global, and so are our students' dreams. With this partnership, Indian Culinary Academy is ensuring that those dreams have a world-class path forward."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)