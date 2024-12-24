Business News | Indian Economy is Recovering from Slowdown Witnessed in July-September Quarter: RBI

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. High frequency indicators for the third quarter of 2024- 25 (October-December) indicate that the Indian economy is recovering from the slowdown in momentum witnessed in July-September, driven by strong festival activity and a sustained upswing in rural demand, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday.

Agency News ANI| Dec 24, 2024 07:22 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Indian Economy is Recovering from Slowdown Witnessed in July-September Quarter: RBI
Move Over 'Kis Colour Ki Chaddi Pehne Ho' Girl From the Viral Meme, Here Is the OG 'Chaddi Gyaan' by Anil Kapoor (Watch Video)
  • Festivals
    Santa Claus Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Sets World Record by Installing 550 kg of Chocolates With Sand To Create Santa Claus Sand Sculpture at Puri Beach on Christmas 2025 Eve (Videos) Santa Claus Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Sets World Record by Installing 550 kg of Chocolates With Sand To Create Santa Claus Sand Sculpture at Puri Beach on Christmas 2025 Eve (Videos)
  • Videos
    Shyam Benegal Funeral: Naseeruddin Shah, Gulzar, and Others Pay Last Respects to the Legendary Filmmaker Shyam Benegal Funeral: Naseeruddin Shah, Gulzar, and Others Pay Last Respects to the Legendary Filmmaker
    • Close
    Search

    Business News | Indian Economy is Recovering from Slowdown Witnessed in July-September Quarter: RBI

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. High frequency indicators for the third quarter of 2024- 25 (October-December) indicate that the Indian economy is recovering from the slowdown in momentum witnessed in July-September, driven by strong festival activity and a sustained upswing in rural demand, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday.

    Agency News ANI| Dec 24, 2024 07:22 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Business News | Indian Economy is Recovering from Slowdown Witnessed in July-September Quarter: RBI
    Representative Image

    New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): High frequency indicators for the third quarter of 2024- 25 (October-December) indicate that the Indian economy is recovering from the slowdown in momentum witnessed in July-September, driven by strong festival activity and a sustained upswing in rural demand, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday.

    In the monthly RBI bulletin released today, the RBI said that the prospects for agriculture and hence rural consumption are looking up with brisk expansion of rabi sowing. Headline CPI inflation also somewhat moderated in November to 5.5 per cent on the back of easing food prices.

    Also Read | 'For the Love of God Read This': Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' Co-Star Brandon Sklenar Speaks in Her Support, Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Slams Her.

    The Indian economy grew by 5.4 per cent in real terms in the July-September quarter of the current financial year 2024-25. The quarterly growth was quite lower than RBI's forecast of 7 per cent. In the April-June quarter too, India's GDP grew at a slower pace than was estimated by its central bank.

    Urban consumption had reportedly witnessed a slowdown as persistent inflation dampened purchasing power of urban poor.

    Also Read | UK Royal Mail Scandal: Managers Faked Deliveries To Receive Bonuses, Says Report.

    For India, the GDP data for second quarter of 2024-25 and headline consumer price inflation have confirmed apprehensions in the November issue of the State of the Economy report of RBI, reprising the dilemma of a slowing growth-high inflation conundrum.

    "As presciently pointed out, from the expenditure side, the major factor contributing to the decline in the growth rate of the economy is fixed capital formation. From the production side, the main concern is manufacturing," said the RBI report.

    The RBI monthly report asserted that the erosion of purchasing power due to repeated inflation shocks and persisting price pressures is starkly reflected in weakening sales growth of listed non-financial non-government corporations.

    Another headwind that is emerging is the slowing rate of nominal GDP, which RBI said could hinder fiscal spending, including on capex, to achieve budgetary deficit and debt targets.

    RBI reiterated that if inflation is allowed to run unchecked, it can undermine the prospects of the real economy, especially industry and exports.

    "The time to act is now to excoriate inflation and revive investment strongly, especially as the usual winter easing of food price is setting in and the prospects of private consumption and exports accelerating are getting brighter," the RBI suggested.

    On the consumption front, FMCG companies have attributed the muted demand to urban sluggishness. But, they now believe that the slowdown has bottomed out and stabilising as they await an upward spiral. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): High frequency indicators for the third quarter of 2024- 25 (October-December) indicate that the Indian economy is recovering from the slowdown in momentum witnessed in July-September, driven by strong festival activity and a sustained upswing in rural demand, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday.

    In the monthly RBI bulletin released today, the RBI said that the prospects for agriculture and hence rural consumption are looking up with brisk expansion of rabi sowing. Headline CPI inflation also somewhat moderated in November to 5.5 per cent on the back of easing food prices.

    Also Read | 'For the Love of God Read This': Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' Co-Star Brandon Sklenar Speaks in Her Support, Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Slams Her.

    The Indian economy grew by 5.4 per cent in real terms in the July-September quarter of the current financial year 2024-25. The quarterly growth was quite lower than RBI's forecast of 7 per cent. In the April-June quarter too, India's GDP grew at a slower pace than was estimated by its central bank.

    Urban consumption had reportedly witnessed a slowdown as persistent inflation dampened purchasing power of urban poor.

    Also Read | UK Royal Mail Scandal: Managers Faked Deliveries To Receive Bonuses, Says Report.

    For India, the GDP data for second quarter of 2024-25 and headline consumer price inflation have confirmed apprehensions in the November issue of the State of the Economy report of RBI, reprising the dilemma of a slowing growth-high inflation conundrum.

    "As presciently pointed out, from the expenditure side, the major factor contributing to the decline in the growth rate of the economy is fixed capital formation. From the production side, the main concern is manufacturing," said the RBI report.

    The RBI monthly report asserted that the erosion of purchasing power due to repeated inflation shocks and persisting price pressures is starkly reflected in weakening sales growth of listed non-financial non-government corporations.

    Another headwind that is emerging is the slowing rate of nominal GDP, which RBI said could hinder fiscal spending, including on capex, to achieve budgetary deficit and debt targets.

    RBI reiterated that if inflation is allowed to run unchecked, it can undermine the prospects of the real economy, especially industry and exports.

    "The time to act is now to excoriate inflation and revive investment strongly, especially as the usual winter easing of food price is setting in and the prospects of private consumption and exports accelerating are getting brighter," the RBI suggested.

    On the consumption front, FMCG companies have attributed the muted demand to urban sluggishness. But, they now believe that the slowdown has bottomed out and stabilising as they await an upward spiral. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Weather forecast
    20K+ searches
    Allu Arjun Pushpa box office collection
    10K+ searches
    Christmas Day
    10K+ searches
    Christmas Eve
    10K+ searches
    Merry Christmas images
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata

    WI-W 122/4 in 26 Overs (Target 359) | India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score Updates of 2nd ODI 2024: Hayley Matthews Stitches Short Partnership With Shemaine Campbelle

  • Axar Patel and Wife Meha Patel Blessed With Baby Boy; Couple Name Newborn 'Haksh' As They Share Adorable Picture On Social Media With Team India Jersey (See Post)

  • Stock Market Holiday: Is Share Market Open or Closed on December 25? No Trading on NSE and BSE on Account of Christmas 2025

  • Delhi Rains: Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of National Capital, Video Surfaces

  • Santa Claus Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Sets World Record by Installing 550 kg of Chocolates With Sand To Create Santa Claus Sand Sculpture at Puri Beach on Christmas 2025 Eve (Videos)

  • ‘For the Love of God Read This’: Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends With Us’ Co-Star Brandon Sklenar Speaks in Her Support, Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Slams Her

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Weather forecast
    20K+ searches
    Allu Arjun Pushpa box office collection
    10K+ searches
    Christmas Day
    10K+ searches
    Christmas Eve
    10K+ searches
    Merry Christmas images
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    		92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel