VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 4: The Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) and ProChile, the Chilean government agency dedicated to the international promotion of exports, signed a Memorandum of Understanding today, aimed at strengthening the trade of food and beverages between Chile and India.

Also Read | On Which Channel ISSF World Cup Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Shooting WC Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of First Leg in Buenos Aires.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chile's President Gabriel Boric, who is currently on a State visit to India this week, to enhance commercial ties and cultural exchange with between both nations. The President is accompanied by ministers from various sectors, from mining to agriculture, as well as a business delegation that includes representatives from food export associations and companies.

Amit Lohani, Director and Founder of FIFI, stated, "this is a significant step for the future. FIFI will ensure that Chilean products gain visibility and reach new levels of export to India." He added, "Many Indian companies already have a strong understanding of Chile, its offerings, and its value proposition. I believe it's also important for Indian consumers to recognize this." He further noted, "There is potential for Chilean agribusinesses in India to increase tenfold in the next five years."

Also Read | POCO C71 Price, Sale Date Specifications and Features Revealed; Know All About Newly Launched POCO C71 and POCO C71 Airtel Version.

This is an important step for the bilateral relationship which will allow both institutions to collaborate on activities and exchange information to strengthen cooperation between companies of both nations.

Chile's exports to India reached a historic US$ 2.5 billion last year with significant increases in shipments of apples (US$23 million, up 67.5% from 2023), kiwis (US$21 million, up 13.8%), pears (US$3 million, up 133.3%), cherries (US$4 million, up 67.6%), and other fresh fruits, as well as cereal flours and starches (US$8 million, a 118.1% increase). Currently, Chile is India's top supplier of nuts, with nearly US$100 million in shipments in 2024.

"Chile is very interested in boosting its food exports to India. This is a dynamic economy with a growing consumer market, and according to organizations like the FAO and OECD, India is expected to be responsible for nearly a fifth of the global growth in food demand over the next decade," said Ignacio Fernandez, the General Director of ProChile. He also mentioned that "FIFI is a key organization with more than 5,500 member companies across this vast country."

The agreement between ProChile and FIFI will allow both organizations to exchange information and collaborate on joint activities to promote the export of Chilean food and beverages to the Asian market. This collaboration will help Chile strengthen its national brand and more quickly connect Chilean companies in the sector with potential buyers in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)