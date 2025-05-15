New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Indian equity indices ended on a strong note following a favorable shift in global cues and renewed optimism surrounding a potential India-US trade agreement, as per experts.

At the end of the trading session today, the Sensex zoomed 1,200.18 points or 1.48 per cent, at 82,530.74, while the Nifty 50 at the National Stock Exchange climbed 395.20 points or 1.60 per cent, at 25,062.10.

The stocks of about 2511 companies advanced, about 1302 shares declined and 139 shares remained unchanged.

At the NSE, stocks of Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel, Trent, Tata Motors, and HCL Technologies emerged as the biggest gainers. Meanwhile, India VIX edged lower by 0.52 points to settle at 17.14, suggesting a marginal decline in perceived market volatility.

"The bullish momentum was underpinned by a favourable shift in global cues and renewed optimism surrounding a potential India-US trade agreement. Additionally, a rally in rate-sensitive sectors on growing expectations of a rate cut, coupled with sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, added to the upside," said Bajaj Broking Research in a note.

Observing the markets, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, also echoed the same sentiment and said, "The market staged a robust rebound, closing with substantial gains, driven by a decline in domestic inflation and positive signals from the US regarding a potential trade agreement with India."

The Nifty 50 commenced the session on a positive note at 24,694 but exhibited a lack of clear direction during the initial half, briefly slipping to an intraday low of 24,494.

However, sentiment markedly improved in the latter part of the day, propelling the index past the psychological 25,000 mark to register a high of 25,116--buoyed by robust buying interest across the board.

Sectoral performance underscored this broad-based optimism, with auto, realty, metals, consumption, media, and financial services emerging as key outperformers. Nearly all sectors ended in positive territory, reflecting strong investor confidence.

"Adding to the upbeat tone, India's passenger vehicle sales recorded a 5.5 per cent year-on-year increase in April 2025, reaching 303,648 units, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)," said Sundar Kewat, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, Ashika Institutional Equity.

On the derivatives front, market breadth was firmly positive with 176 stocks advancing against 41 declines.

The Indian currency and local stock markets navigated a session defined by considerable price swings. Although the rupee rallied to finish close to its session peak, it ultimately concluded with declines, largely influenced by the need for US currency from petroleum purchasers and those managing financial risk. (ANI)

