New Delhi [India], May 17: In a remarkable milestone for the Indian publishing industry, Truth and Social Publication has been awarded the prestigious title of "India's Best Publishing House 2025" by none other than renowned author and thought leader Chetan Bhagat. The award recognizes the company's trailblazing contribution to literary excellence, author empowerment, and the global propagation of Indian knowledge systems.Truth and social publication which is also known as TS publication Founded by the dynamic trio--Tusharika Sharma, Sushmit Verma, and Priyanka Verma--Truth and Social Publication has quickly risen to prominence as a beacon for new-age publishing. With a bold vision to empower 1 lakh Indian authors by 2030, the publishing house has become synonymous with quality, authenticity, and innovation in literature.

Recognized by the Nation's Finest

The impact of Truth and Social Publication has echoed far beyond the pages of the books it publishes. The organization has been duly acknowledged by some of the country's most respected dignitaries, including the 14th President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, and the Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla. Such accolades speak volumes about the organization's mission-driven approach and national influence.

Bridging Indian Wisdom with Global Readership

More than just a publishing house, Truth and Social Publication is a cultural movement. The company aims to make Indian literature and indigenous knowledge systems more accessible to readers worldwide. By offering a diverse platform that nurtures voices from all walks of life, they are creating a new generation of Indian authors who are both proud of their roots and relevant on the global stage.

Vision 2030: Empowering 1 Lakh Indian Authors

At the heart of the company's mission lies an ambitious and inspiring goal--to empower 1,00,000 Indian authors by the year 2030. With initiatives focused on self-publishing, editorial support, digital outreach, and strategic distribution, Truth and Social Publication is removing traditional barriers in publishing and opening doors for aspiring writers across the country.

To know more or to become a part of this literary revolution, visit their official website at https://tspublication.com.

A New Chapter for Indian Publishing

Receiving the India's Best Publishing House 2025 award from Chetan Bhagat is not just a feather in the cap for Truth and Social Publication--it is a testament to their unwavering dedication to quality, community, and cultural storytelling.

