New Delhi [India], February 17: Gadgets Now, presented by The Times of India, announced the 6th edition of the Gadgets Now Awards 2025, India's most-watched celebration of technology that actually matters. This year's theme, 'Celebrating the Tech Powering Modern India,' puts the spotlight on devices that have genuinely transformed how Indians live, work, and connect. This year's edition features 20+ award categories with over 40 leading brands competing across segments. This will also be the first edition where some of the most noteworthy names of the creator industry will be felicitated.

Moreover, in a historic first for its sixth edition, the Gadgets Now Awards will recognise India's leading tech influencers and creators who are redefining how the country experiences technology.

Public voting lines are already live, giving tech enthusiasts across the country the power to choose their favorites. With only a few days left to cast votes, don't miss the chance to support the favourite gadgets before voting closes. Winners will be crowned at a spectacular awards ceremony on February 23, 2026 at The Westin Gurgaon.

From the phone in pocket to the TV in living room, the awards cover every piece of technology that powers modern Indian life. Categories span smartphones across budget, premium, camera, and gaming segments, along with laptops, gaming devices, audio equipment, wearables, smart TVs, and home automation gadgets. These aren't just about impressive spec sheets but about real impact on everyday lives.

"These awards recognize the technology that's actually shaping how India lives, works, and connects," says Prasad Sanyal - Group Business Head, Timesofindia.com, Indiatimes & WhatsHot. "Not just what's new, but what's genuinely making a difference in people's lives."

The Gadgets Now Awards maintain their reputation for credibility through a rigorous evaluation process combining public votes with expert assessment, ensuring that only truly exceptional products receive recognition. The public voting platform gives millions of Indian consumers a direct voice in determining which gadgets deserve the spotlight.

The celebration of technological excellence in 2026 represents more than just an awards show. It's a recognition that in today's India, the best gadget isn't the one with the flashiest advertisement or the biggest marketing budget. It's the one that earns its place in daily life through reliability, innovation, and genuine value.

The celebration of technological excellence is possible through the support of their valued partners. GoKiwi, Sling TV, Cetaphil and Bissell have joined forces to help recognize and celebrate India's most innovative tech achievements. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with Gadgets Now's mission to spotlight the best in technology.

Tech enthusiasts across India can see the final nominees at https://gadgetsnow.indiatimes.com/awards/nominations

About Gadgets Now

Gadgets Now is India's leading technology news platform, providing comprehensive coverage of consumer technology, smartphones, laptops, gadgets, and digital innovation. Part of Times Internet, Gadgets Now serves millions of tech-savvy readers seeking trusted insights and reviews.

