Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jarvis Invest, India's first Artificial Intelligence Based Equity Research & Advisory Model, registered by SEBI has raised a pre-series round of over $1 Million led by BNP Investments LLC, investment consulting and financial services firm.

Mumbai based start-up Jarvis Invest aims to make equity investments feasible to every household, improve its accessibility, provide unparalleled advisory, and offer technology as a delivery platform. BNP Investments LLC, Dubai, has been investing into various sectors covering education, sports, social development, healthcare and commercial enterprises.

The funds will be raised in expanding technology and operations to develop and launch unique, multiple solutions for addressing the needs of retails investors who are generally devoid from specialized investments products.

The company will also expand their services towards large corporate and financial intermediaries like banks, brokers & wealth management companies in India & abroad. The 2016- established start-up has launched its product JARVIS INVEST in Sep 2019 for customers to avail its advisory facilities by subscribing to its AI based portfolio advisory through the app & web.

So far, the company has acquired over 13,000 registered clients and over 250 active distributions partners spread across India.

Sumit Chanda, Founder of Jarvis Invest, said, "JARVIS constructs a client centric customized portfolio and unleashes the power of Artificial Intelligence with Quantitative and Fundamental analysis of equity stocks. We are very bullish about our growth and with this funding from BNP Investments LLC, we foresee global expansion and growth in product portfolio over the next 2 years."

"Unlike many other execution-only stockbrokers, JARVIS believes in creating personalized solutions for its customers. They have been building a reputation for flexibility and service among a significant number of investors and distributors. Whether you are a private investor who's decided to go it alone, a fund manager, a discretionary adviser or even a stockbroker, Jarvis can offer the ideal environment for everyone. We intend to back the venture with any capital requirement and aid them to scale exponentially." said Biswanath Patnaik, CEO, BNP Investment LLC.

With extensive market research & surveys, Jarvis Invest has been successful in finding gaps and further bridging them as impediments for fruitful investments. Jarvis is a platform functioning 24X7, throughout the entire investment cycle, supported with entirely logical biases to enable the investment management process, systematically to uncover and exploit sources of alpha.

