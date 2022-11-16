New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for the month of September 2022 was 99.5, which is 4.6 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of September 2021.

During the month, the production of phosphorite grew 87.6 per cent against the level in September 2021, diamond output grew 37.3 per cent, the production of copper concentrate rose 18.5 per cent, coal production went up 12.1 per cent over last year's figures, iron ore production grew 9.1 per cent, bauxite was up 5.5 per cent and lastly production of limestone grew 4.7 per cent.

According to the provisional statistics of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for April-September 2022-23, over the corresponding period of previous year is 4.2 per cent. The base year is 2011-12 for the calculation of this index.

A statement from the Ministry of Mines said during September 2022, the production level of important minerals namely coal, lignite, natural gas (utilised), petroleum (crude) were 580 lakh tonne, 27 lakh tonne, 2791 million cu m and 24 lakh tonne, respectively.

The production level of other minerals - Bauxite was at 1,667 thousand tonne, chromite was at 116 thousand tonne, copper concentrate was at 10 thousand tonne, gold was at 92 kg and iron ore was 166 lakh tonne, according to the ministry statement.

It said the production level of the remaining minerals were - lead concentrate at 22 thousand tonne, manganese ore at 163 thousand tonne, zinc concentrate at 45 thousand tonne, limestone at 305 lakh tonne, phosphorite at 150 thousand tonne, magnesite at 10 thousand tonne and diamond at 70 carat. (ANI)

