Anita Mendiratta, former Special Advisor to the UN Tourism Secretary-General and former Special Advisor to the CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): In a world where travellers rely more on technology and digital storytelling, India must use these tools wisely to strengthen its tourism appeal, says Anita Mendiratta, former Special Advisor to the UN Tourism Secretary-General and former Special Advisor to the CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, at TOURISE global summit 2025 in Riyadh.

Mendiratta explained that technology can help India address key traveller concerns such as "cleanliness, health, and ease of mobility." She says it can also give visitors a platform to share their own experiences, creating a ripple effect of real stories that make the destination come alive. "Technology brings a heartbeat into information and data in a way that very few other platforms can," she notes, adding that digital tools can showcase not only India's landmarks and attractions but also the warmth of its people and communities.

India's tourism identity, she says, must be built around a simple question: why visit India now? While India's beauty, history, and festivals have long drawn global interest, Mendiratta believes the focus should shift from the sights to the people.

"It's about showcasing incredible Indians," she says. "It's not simply about going to this dream destination because of what you'll see in the icons, the attractions, or the architecture, but the human connection with Indians, that is the most enduring and authentic part of any visit."

Sustainability, she stresses, must remain at the centre of this growth. Mendiratta points out that India has always practised sustainability through its culture and traditions, even before it was defined as such. "What's critical is for India to start demonstrating the initiatives that are keeping culture alive and protecting the environment," she explains. She believes sustainability is no longer just about nature; it includes cultural, social, and even spiritual dimensions that define how people live and travel responsibly.

Looking ahead, she sees great potential for India and Saudi Arabia to collaborate closely in tourism. "It all comes down to mobility," she says. "Opening up accessibility to the destination, especially through aviation, and making it clear that incredible Indians are welcome in Saudi Arabia, and Saudis are welcome to incredible India." The two nations, she adds, have an opportunity to build deeper connections that go beyond investment and lead to shared cultural and tourism exchanges.

Reflecting on Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Mendiratta notes that India can learn from its bold and strategic investments in aviation, connectivity, and visa policies. These efforts, she says, strengthen the ties between nations and drive mutual tourism flows, something India can emulate to attract travellers and investors alike. (ANI)

