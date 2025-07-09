Business News | India's Share in Global Market Recovered in June to 4% from 16-month Low of 3.6% in Feb: Motilal Oswal

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): India's share in the global market capitalisation rose to 4 per cent in June 2025, recovering from a 16-month low of 3.6 per cent in February 2025, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The report highlighted that India continues to be among the top 10 contributors to the global equity market, reflecting the growing strength and resilience of its stock markets.
It stated, "India's share of the global market cap at 4 per cent, after touching a 16-month low in Feb'25".
The report showed that the top 10 countries together make up 82.5 per cent of the global market capitalisation as of June 2025.
